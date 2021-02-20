Tony Evers' budget takes nearly $2 billion chunk out of state's improving financial situation

Stein said it's not uncommon for the state to commit to funding in one budget but not pay it until the next budget.

"That’s something we sort of grew into as a state to ensure that we had enough cash on hand to actually pay our commitments," Stein added. "But what has changed is that we built up these substantial balances in the general fund and the rainy day fund."

Despite progress, Wisconsin has been among the worst in the nation when it comes to its ending cash balance. Wisconsin, Kentucky and Illinois were the only states that ended 2018 with a negative general fund balance under GAAP accounting.

Late last year, the state announced it had ended the most recent fiscal year with a positive balance in the general fund, under GAAP, for the first time in at least 30 years. The state's separate rainy day fund, which is to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency, reached $761.8 million — the fund’s largest balance in state history.

"We went from a $3 billion hole 10 years ago to a positive," Marklein said. "If we adopt the governor’s budget as is, we will go from this positive back to a $938 million hole in just one budget."

Budget politics