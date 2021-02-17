Tony Evers' budget relies on borrowing for road projects, but new solutions may soon be needed

Changes to Wisconsin's fuel tax were tied to inflation-based indexing for two decades until the method was repealed about 15 years ago. The last time the tax increased due to indexing was in 2006, when it reached 30.9 cents per gallon. The last non-indexing change to the state fuel tax was in 1997.

The federal motor fuel tax varies on fuel type, such as diesel or gasoline. The last time federal taxes for those fuels increased was in 1993, while ethanol fuel blends last saw an increase in 2005.

American Society of Civil Engineers Fellow Martin Hanson, who took part in a 2013 transportation, finance and policy initiative commissioned by the Legislature and governor that proposed multiple ideas aimed at modifying the state’s gas tax revenue, said ASCE does not push for any specific solutions to the state's transportation revenue challenges, but said something different must be done soon.

"We’re asking that the basket of tools that have been studied to death be opened up and we try a few," Hanson said.

Hanson also said a mileage-based user fee could be a viable option.