Tony Evers' budget looks to 'bounce back' from COVID-19, revives measures opposed by GOP

Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget includes a mix of new proposals focused on COVID-19 recovery efforts, along with a renewed push for liberal wish-list items that some Republicans have already deemed nonstarters.

Evers’ $91 billion budget — unveiled Tuesday due to the pandemic in a prerecorded online speech rather than in the traditional Capitol address to the Legislature — includes $1.6 billion in new tax revenue along with about $600 million in tax cuts, a major boost in University of Wisconsin funding and extension of the tuition freeze, and 2% annual raises for state employees. Also, unlike his first budget, it repeals many of the public employee collective bargaining restrictions in the 2011 Act 10 law.

Evers’ proposal would raise total spending nearly 10% over current levels, similar to the increase Evers proposed in his first budget. A finalized 2021-23 budget is due by July 1.

“I believe we can pass a budget with bipartisan support,” Evers said in his prerecorded speech. “I believe we can pass a budget that will make sure our state can bounce back and (be) better than it was before this pandemic hit. I believe we can pass a budget that will finally realize the future we’ve dreamed. I know that the Legislature and I can get this done.”