Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday unveiled his proposed two-year spending plan with a renewed call for bipartisan support on measures ranging from tax cuts for low- and middle-income residents to increased spending on public schools and the creation of a new paid family leave program for most Wisconsin workers.

State lawmakers enter the budget process with a more than $7 billion state surplus, which provides the opportunity to address calls for tax cuts, as well as increased spending on state services and programs.

In the first budget address of his second term as governor, Evers asked the Republican-controlled Legislature to "not allow our work together to be hindered by partisanship" on a range of items, including several that have been supported by the majority of Wisconsinites in statewide polling.

"As you consider this breakthrough budget, let’s not just dismiss ideas because they’re proposed by a person or a party you happen to dislike," Evers said. "And as we balance this historic opportunity with our historic responsibility, let’s give these priorities deliberation and debate that’s worthy of the traditions and the people of this state."

Evers' budget proposes the creation of a paid family and medical leave program that would provide eligible public- and private-sector workers with 12 weeks of paid leave beginning in 2025.

The program, which would be launched using about $243 million in state funds and administered by the state Department of Workforce Development, would become self-sustaining by 2026 as it would be funded through payroll contributions shared between employers and employees — similar to the state's unemployment insurance program.

"Doing what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state — and it’s what’s best for our families and our workforce, too," Evers said.

Evers' latest budget also revisits several items included in his previous proposals, including marijuana legalization, raising the state's minimum wage, Medicaid expansion, universal background checks for firearm sales and restoring collective bargaining rights for most public workers. Despite receiving support from the majority of respondents in statewide polling, those measures have failed to gain traction in the Legislature, where Republicans hold strong majorities in the state Assembly and Senate.

"I promise you this: in this budget, there’s more that unites us than divides us," Evers said. "These aren’t Republican or Democratic priorities — they’re Wisconsin priorities, areas where we should be able to find common ground."

Evers has also proposed using $380 million of the state's surplus to pay down the state's transportation bond debt. Doing so would free up revenue from debt service to cover transportation needs starting with the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to the governor's office.

He's also called for diverting a portion of the state's sales tax revenue on electric vehicles and automotive parts and repairs away from the general fund and into the transportation fund. Doing so would boost the transportation fund, which largely covers road and infrastructure projects, by nearly $190 million over the biennium, according to the governor's office.

Evers also proposes funneling 20% of the state's sales tax revenue to local communities for shared revenue and increased spending on public safety and high-speed internet service, have received some level of Republican support.

"Whether it’s expanding affordable housing, repairing streets, ensuring clean parks and water, safety services like EMS, police, and fire, or supporting local libraries and public health, so much of the hard work in this state happens at the local level," Evers said. "And it’s time for the state to do its part."

With Evers' budget now formally unveiled, the proposal now heads to the Republican-controlled budget committee to be rewritten and ultimately sent back to the governor sometime this summer.

In 2021, Republicans stripped Evers' proposed budget of hundreds of proposals — ranging from Medicaid expansion to marijuana legalization — and started over from scratch, ultimately approving a roughly $87.3 billion two-year spending plan.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has said legislative Republicans will likely take a similar approach when budget deliberations begin.

Tax cuts

Low- and middle-income residents in Wisconsin would receive roughly $1.2 billion in tax cuts under the two-year spending plan proposed by Evers.

Evers' proposal would create a nonrefundable Family and Individual Reinvestment Credit to cut taxes by 10% for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less.

The governor's proposal includes increasing the state's supplement to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit for working families with children and expanding the state's Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit from 50% of the federal credit to 100% starting in tax year 2023.

Evers' also proposes spending about $200 million to eliminate the state's personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment. Both Evers and legislative Republicans have called for removing the tax but have so far failed to reach an agreement on the matter.

Evers also called for transferring $500 million from the general fund into the budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency. The rainy day fund currently sits at about $1.73 billion, but an April report by the Wisconsin Counties Association's nonpartisan research arm proposed that the fund should be increased to better handle a future economic downturn.

The governor's call for changes to the state's more than 110-year-old income tax clashes with the GOP-authored proposal to phase out the progressive tax and replace it with a 3.25% flat income tax proposed earlier this year by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

Under LeMahieu's proposal, all four of Wisconsin's income tax brackets would begin phasing down this year until the state reaches a flat 3.25% income tax for all earners in 2026. Proponents of a flat tax say such a shift would make Wisconsin more competitive with neighboring states and predicted tax revenue lost under the change would likely be made up through increased economic development.

A review by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau of a 3.25% flat income tax found such a measure would reduce state general fund tax revenues by about $2.1 billion in the first year. That reduction would increase over the three-year period to about $5 billion in 2026, a reduction that would apply to all following years.

Education

Evers, a former educator and state schools superintendent, has also called for a $2.6 billion boost to public school funding, a number that comes in at $600 million more than what Republican legislative leaders have already said they would reject.

Evers has requested to spend more than $1 billion to reimburse 60% of school districts' special education costs. The current state reimbursement rate hovers around 30%. He's also proposed an increase in the revenue limit — the maximum amount school districts can bring in through property taxes and state aid — of $1,000 per pupil.

Disability Rights Wisconsin executive director Lea Kitz said the proposal "would take a bold step towards funding our schools’ needs at a level that will ensure that all our students receive the education that they deserve, students with disabilities in particular.”

Other measures in Evers' budget include; $120 million to provide breakfast and lunch to all students in the second year of the biennium, beginning in July 2024; and $25 million geared toward improving reading and literacy rates by training literacy coaches and funding literacy-focused organizations.

Evers has also renewed his call to freeze enrollment in voucher schools for the 2024-25 school year at next school year's enrollment levels.

LeMahieu and Vos have said they could be willing to increase public school funding if Evers expands the state's private school voucher program. Evers said last year that the idea of universal school choice in Wisconsin was a nonstarter.

Brewers stadium

Evers earlier this week announced is plan to give $290 million of the state's projected surplus to the lease holder for Milwaukee's American Family Field to cover maintenance and repair costs and keep the Brewers in Wisconsin for another two decades.

Republicans said they were surprised by Evers' announcement, which was made without consultation with GOP legislative leaders, though Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he plans to work with Democratic lawmakers to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for another 20 years.