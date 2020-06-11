Tony Evers brushes off bipartisan calls to fire staffer responsible for secret recording

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday sidestepped bipartisan calls for him to fire the unidentified staffer that secretly recorded his phone conversation with two top Republicans.

Evers, in a media call with reporters, repeatedly declined to identify the staffer who, without Evers' knowledge, recorded his May 14 phone conversation with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, that has prompted a bipartisan outcry and calls for the staffer to be fired.

Evers declined to identify the staffer responsible for authorizing the recording and didn't say what disciplinary action, if any, is being taken against that person.

"A staffer wanted help in taking notes and that's why that staffer did that and I will not discuss personnel issues in public but needless to say the practice has ended with this one time," Evers said.

He added that he didn't know it was being recorded because it was a phone conversation and he was in a different place than the other members and staffers on the call.

"I was in a different place than other people were, so I didn't know," Evers said.

His comments followed calls earlier in the day for him to fire the person responsible for the recording.