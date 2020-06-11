Tony Evers brushes off bipartisan calls to fire staffer responsible for secret recording

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday sidestepped bipartisan calls for him to fire the unidentified staffer that secretly recorded his phone conversation with two top Republicans.
Evers, in a media call with reporters, repeatedly declined to identify the staffer who, without Evers' knowledge, recorded his May 14 phone conversation with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, that has prompted a bipartisan outcry and calls for the staffer to be fired.
Evers declined to identify the staffer responsible for authorizing the recording and didn't say what disciplinary action, if any, is being taken against that person.
"A staffer wanted help in taking notes and that's why that staffer did that and I will not discuss personnel issues in public but needless to say the practice has ended with this one time," Evers said.
He added that he didn't know it was being recorded because it was a phone conversation and he was in a different place than the other members and staffers on the call.
"I was in a different place than other people were, so I didn't know," Evers said.
His comments followed calls earlier in the day for him to fire the person responsible for the recording.
"If they don’t find out who that is, and terminate that individual, I don’t see how anybody in the room could ever build any trust to have an open and frank discussion about any public policy topic," Fitzgerald told WISN radio Thursday.
Republicans on Wednesday compared Evers to former Republican President Richard Nixon for the secret recording, and said that it had severely eroded trust. Recordings of private phone conversations between lawmakers are subject to the Wisconsin open records law, making those conversations accessible to the public and press.
In a rare show of bipartisanship, Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee, said Evers should fire whoever was responsible. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he agreed with him.
In a radio interview, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, also criticized the Evers administration for the secret recording, calling it "bush league" and "amateur."
"It certainly doesn't help things," Hintz said. "That's just not acceptable, it's not how we do things."
The meeting among the three happened over the phone on May 14, a day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Evers’ stay-at-home order, which had closed down businesses and put in place other restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During the May 14 phone call, Evers, Vos and Fitzgerald were set to discuss how they would move forward in the absence of a stay-at-home order.
Vos spokeswoman Kit Beyer said Vos learned of the secret recording after a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter had requested Vos’ office provide any recordings of legislative leaders’ meetings with the governor. Vos’ office said it had no such recordings, but asked Evers’ staffers if they did, which is when they learned of the recordings Evers’ office had made.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said the governor didn’t initially know that his staff was recording the phone conversation. She said it was never intended to be distributed to the media, but that it instead was recorded to aid Evers’ staff in incorporating what Vos and Fitzgerald wanted to see in the emergency rule to address the pandemic.
Wisconsin, like most states, is a “single-party consent” state, meaning one legally does not need to disclose that he or she is recording a conversation if they are a party to the conversation.
“The recording was intended for internal use only to inform detailed note-taking and planning next steps,” Baldauff said. “This was not intended for release to the media or anyone else. However, we were obligated to comply with the open records law to release these records once they were requested.”
During the phone conversation, Evers, Vos, Fitzgerald and their staff members largely discussed how to coalesce around a rule to address COVID-19, which hasn’t been developed after negotiations stalled.
Vos immigrant remarks
The conversation became contentious at times, and Vos on Thursday took heat from the Latino community for his comment on the recorded phone call that an increase in COVID-19 rates in his region were attributable to "a large immigrant population where it’s just a difference in culture where people are living and working much closer."
Communities of color in some parts of the state have experienced a disproportional number of COVID-19 cases, but advocates warn such rates are not due to culture, but rather the fact that minority populations often work in high risk areas, such as meat packing plants, nursing homes and home health care facilities.
Tamerin Hayward, co-president of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, decried the comments, calling them "perhaps unconsciously racist." The ACLU called on Vos to apologize for his remarks.
By ethnicity in Racine County, which Vos represents, 23% of positive cases are Hispanic or Latino, 74% are not Hispanic or Latino, and 3% are “other.”
By race, 74% are reported as white, 13% Black and 14% other.
According to the state Department of Health Services, 33% of all positive cases as of June 11 are of Hispanic/Latino ethnicity, despite them representing only about 6% of the state's population.
"It’s a product of immigrants being more likely to have jobs as essential workers, which puts them at higher risk of infection," ACLU executive director Chris Ott said in a statement. "It’s also a product of racial discrimination and economic disadvantages which raise barriers to adequate healthcare and often deny immigrants and people of color the safer work and living conditions that others benefit from."
Vos spokeswoman Kit Beyer said Vos has been concerned about outbreaks in his area, southeastern Wisconsin, and had been briefed by local hospital officials about the spike in cases there a few days before the phone call with Evers.
Beyer pointed to articles emphasizing that the Hispanic community has been disproportionally affected by the coronavirus pandemic due to their jobs as essential workers and multi-generational housing.
