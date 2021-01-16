Tony Evers blasts Trump administration over COVID-19 vaccines, announces mobile vaccination teams

“It has become abundantly clear that not only has the Trump administration botched the rollout of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, but also that the American people have been misled about these delays,” the governors said in a joint statement.

The letter also notes that “millions of doses” of the Pfizer vaccine are available to the federal government.

“Without additional supply or authorization to purchase directly, our states may be forced to cancel plans for public vaccination clinics in the coming weeks, which are expected to vaccinate tens of thousands,” the governors said. “It’s time for the Trump administration to do the right thing and help us end this pandemic.”

Evers also announced plans Friday to issue a new COVID-19 public health emergency and 60-day extension of the state’s mask mandate, which was first issued in July. The statewide order requires everyone ages 5 and older to wear a face-covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public. The most recent order is slated to conclude Jan. 19.

Mobile teams

The Mobile Vaccination Program is slated to launch Tuesday, beginning with nine teams across the state, and is expected to be scaled up in later phases of vaccine deployment.