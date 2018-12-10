Gov.-elect Tony Evers has unveiled a panel advising him on public safety and criminal justice, while signaling he views the issue as ripe for compromise with Republicans controlling the state Legislature.
In a statement Monday announcing the panel, Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Mandela Barnes emphasized the state's racial incarceration disparity and said it's time "to start prioritizing people, not prisons."
The panel includes Dean Strang, who gained international fame for his defense of Steven Avery in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."
Other notable names on the list include:
- Former state Supreme Court Justice Louis Butler;
- Former state Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske;
- Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney;
- Kelli Thompson, who heads the state Public Defender’s Office;
- Matt Frank, former state Department of Natural Resources Secretary and former Assistant State Attorney General;
- Milwaukee County Chief Deputy Sheriff Denita Ball;
- Rick Raemisch, former state Department of Corrections Secretary and former Dane County Sheriff, who now leads the Colorado Department of Corrections;
- Walter Dickey, University of Wisconsin Law School professor and former state Department of Corrections Secretary;
- Angela Lang, director of the Milwaukee-based Black Leaders Organizing for Communities;
- Jim Palmer, who heads the state's police union.
Evers said during the campaign that he wants to cut the state's prison population in half, end solitary confinement and give ex-convicts more help.
The announcement Monday said the panel aims to "bring together people from all sides of the criminal justice system" to work on possible criminal justice changes. Evers noted that in Wisconsin, African-Americans are 10 times more likely to be imprisoned than white people, and the state spends more on corrections than on the University of Wisconsin System.
"Red states like Texas have passed comprehensive criminal justice reform, and I know Republicans and Democrats can work together to get it done here in Wisconsin," Evers said.