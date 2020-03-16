Tony Evers bans gatherings of 50 or more people statewide in effort to slow spread of COVID-19

In an effort to clamp down on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of 50 or more people, aligning with recommendations by the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Evers made the announcement on Twitter, noting he has directed Andrea Palm, Secretary of the Department of Health Services, to order the ban on mass gatherings. Businesses like grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies and hospitals will be exempt from the order.
"This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority," Evers said in a Monday tweet.
Folks, it’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That is why I have directed @DHSWI Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people. 1/3— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 16, 2020
Additional information will be made available during a 1:10 media call with DHS.
The latest order amends the state's recommendation last week to cancel all gatherings of more than 250 people and comes one day after Dane County public health officials ordered the immediate closure of all schools, limited restaurants to no more than half their capacity and banned gatherings of 50 or more people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people.
On Friday, Evers directed all public and private schools to shut down no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, but districts could choose to close sooner.
As of Sunday, the state reported 33 cases of COVID-19, including six in Dane County, one of whom has recovered. Another 313 people have tested negative.
People with cough, fever and shortness of breath or who have traveled to places with widespread COVID-19 or been exposed to people with it should contact their doctors about getting tested. Health officials ask people to call ahead so clinics and hospitals can be prepared.
Cruise ship passengers return
The majority of Wisconsin residents aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship where several passengers tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus have returned to their homes for self-quarantine.
Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Wisconsin National Guard transported 29 Wisconsinites back to their homes early Monday morning. Two additional passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Another seven passengers remain in HHS custody in California, but plan to return to Wisconsin.
More than 3,500 people were on the Grand Princess, which had 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
None of the returning residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but will follow recommendations and continue to self-quarantine for a two-week period, according to a Monday news release.
During his declaration of a public health emergency last week, Evers announced that 30 soldiers and airmen with the Wisconsin National Guard were mobilizing to bring the residents home.
Those who returned flew into the National Guard’s Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas and were transported home in state vans. Soldiers and airmen involved in the transport will self-monitor for two weeks.