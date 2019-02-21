Attorneys for Gov. Tony Evers say he supports a request by a group of unions to block parts of Republican lame-duck laws enacted just before he took office that curtailed his powers and those of Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Kaul also has revealed in a recent court filing that his office he will not defend the GOP laws against the court challenge.
The disclosure from Evers' attorneys comes in a brief they filed Wednesday in the union-led lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court. It contends the GOP laws violate the state constitution’s separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches.
Without a judge blocking implementation of the challenged provisions, "not only will Plaintiffs suffer irreparable harm ... the Executive Branch, including the Governor and his ability to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, will be harmed as well," Evers' attorneys argued in the brief.
The laws "will make executing the law, rendering services to the citizens and businesses of Wisconsin, and using tax dollars in an efficient manner practically impossible," they wrote.
Evers' attorneys in the case are Lester Pines, Tamara Packard, Christa Westerberg and Beauregard Patterson, all of the Madison firm Pines Bach.
Meanwhile, a recent court filing submitted by Assistant Attorneys General Thomas Bellavia and Colin Roth says the state Department of Justice contends parts of the laws are unconstitutional.
"In light of its substantial interest in the case’s outcome, DOJ’s position is that it has no duty to defend the legislation at issue," the filing says.
The challenge to the lame-duck laws was brought by plaintiffs including Service Employees International Union, Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers, American Federation of Teachers and Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Nine individual plaintiffs in the case include state Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason.
The suit contends the GOP laws are “a clear attempt by one branch, the Legislature, upset by an electoral outcome affecting another branch, to undo the separation of powers” in the state constitution.
The laws curtailed early voting and barred Evers and Kaul from inheriting certain powers given to previous governors and attorneys general, such as the power to end the state's involvement in litigation. Other provisions strictly limited, in the short term, the governor's ability to control the state's economic-development agency, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
GOP legislators and former Republican Gov. Scott Walker passed the laws in a lame-duck session in December just before Walker left office.
The unions' legal challenge to the GOP laws is one of three now pending. A suit filed by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and other groups contends the so-called “extraordinary session” held by GOP lawmakers to pass the laws was unconstitutional.
Liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now also has sought to overturn the provisions of the lame-duck law that curtailed access to early voting. A federal judge last month blocked those changes as part of a previous injunction against previous laws limiting early voting.