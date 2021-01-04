Tony Evers authorizes National Guard to support authorities in Kenosha

Ahead of an anticipated court decision in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, Gov. Tony Evers has authorized 500 Wisconsin National Guard members to assist local law enforcement in Kenosha to stem potential violence.

Evers authorized the National Guard assistance at the request of local authorities.

Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department.

According to a statement, National Guard members may not be used to block people from peacefully protesting or the media from covering the situation.

“We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” Evers said. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}