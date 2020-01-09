Tony Evers assigns Legislature 'homework' in the new year

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a former schoolteacher, wrote to Republican legislative leaders on Thursday assigning them "homework," requesting that they pass a number of bills in the new year.
Evers said he wants the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate to approve legislation that would cap the price of insulin, improve the processing of sexual assault kits and implement and enforce standards for PFAS contaminants, among other things.
The majority of bills Evers highlighted have passed one chamber and are awaiting approval by the other.
The move by the Democratic governor has already alienated some Republican leaders and has threatened to further deteriorate their relationship.
"I am a teacher-turned-governor, so to that end, I am assigning the legislature some homework to complete before adjourning later this year," Evers wrote. "The assignment begins with the issues that a majority of people in our state support and on which I think we should be able to agree."
The letter to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse; and Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh; quickly drew a rebuke from Fitzgerald, who is also running to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, who isn't seeking re-election this year.
"I thought I had a good meeting with the governor last week where we discussed priorities," Fitzgerald wrote on Twitter. "But giving a coequal branch of government 'homework' in a condescending letter won't help him grow support for an agenda with Senate Republicans. The tone of this letter is ridiculous."
In the letter, Evers highlighted the bipartisan work he and Republican leaders accomplished over this first year in office, including income tax reductions, expanding high speed internet access, increasing funding for K-12 public education and transportation.
But in 2020, Evers said he wants the Legislature to do more by passing a number of Democratic and Republican bills that have already been introduced this session. Among other things, those bills would cap the price of insulin at $100 for a 30-day supply; and address sex trafficking by prohibiting the state from prosecuting people under the age of 18 of prostitution. The sex trafficking bill has already cleared the state Senate.
The bills Evers highlighted would also seek to improve the processing of sexual assault kits and prevent backlogs; increase investments to address homelessness; and reimburse local governments for the administration of special elections. The Senate has approved the bills addressing sexual assault kit backlogs and special elections, while the Assembly has approved the homelessness package.
The bills would also seek to close the so-called dark store loophole which big-box retailers like WalMart, Target and Menards can use to cut their property taxes by assessing active stores as if they were vacant.
Another bill, called the CLEAR Act, would direct the Department of Natural Resources to establish and enforce standards for per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, collectively known as PFAS, which are industrial chemicals found in common household products and firefighting foams that are connected with adverse human health effects.