Tony Evers assigns Legislature 'homework' in the new year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I thought I had a good meeting with the governor last week where we discussed priorities," Fitzgerald wrote on Twitter. "But giving a coequal branch of government 'homework' in a condescending letter won't help him grow support for an agenda with Senate Republicans. The tone of this letter is ridiculous."

In the letter, Evers highlighted the bipartisan work he and Republican leaders accomplished over this first year in office, including income tax reductions, expanding high speed internet access, increasing funding for K-12 public education and transportation.

But in 2020, Evers said he wants the Legislature to do more by passing a number of Democratic and Republican bills that have already been introduced this session. Among other things, those bills would cap the price of insulin at $100 for a 30-day supply; and address sex trafficking by prohibiting the state from prosecuting people under the age of 18 of prostitution. The sex trafficking bill has already cleared the state Senate.