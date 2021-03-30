Tony Evers, Assembly Republicans lay out priorities for spending federal COVID dollars

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, Republicans in a Capitol news conference called for directing $500 million toward broadband expansion grants, more than double what Evers proposed in his budget, and helping seniors and long-term care facilities, though few details were shared about that point.

Born didn't say whether the $500 million Assembly Republicans are calling for in broadband grants would be on top of an investment in the budget, saying only: "We would like to see a major investment in that area."

The Beaver Dam Republican also remained tight-lipped about how this infusion of federal cash could impact the budget process, saying only that "it'll certainly be part of the discussion."

The remarks came a day after Evers vetoed a bill that would have given the powerful Joint Finance Committee the ability to review Evers' plan for spending federal COVID dollars.

Evers in a statement Monday announcing the move said he didn't want to see "the Legislature to play politics with our funds."