Tony Evers asks for Donald Trump, GOP official to pay $250,000 in attorneys fees

In December U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Pamela Pepper dismissed the lawsuit brought by Feehan, who was represented by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

Feehan's lawsuit was based upon outlandish conspiracy theories claiming deceased Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, China and Iran hacked voting machines in Wisconsin and in other states. The lawsuit had been peppered with errors. For example, the lawsuit included as a plaintiff the name of GOP congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, who said he was not involved; it referred to the “Wisconsin Board of State Canvassers,” which does not exist; and it asked the court for 48 hours of security camera footage from the TCF Center, which is in Detroit.

In her order dismissing the case, Pepper said federal courts are simply not built to determine presidential winners.

“Federal judges do not appoint the president in this country,” Pepper said at the time. “One wonders why the plaintiffs came to federal court and asked a federal judge to do so. After a week of sometimes odd and often harried litigation, the court is no closer to answering the ‘why.’ But this federal court has no authority or jurisdiction to grant the relief the remaining plaintiff seeks.”