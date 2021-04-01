Tony Evers asks for Donald Trump, GOP official to pay $250,000 in attorneys fees

Gov. Tony Evers is asking former President Donald Trump and a GOP official who filed lawsuits challenging Wisconsin's presidential election results to pay at least $250,000 in legal fees Evers accrued defending against the legal action.
Evers, through his attorneys on Wednesday, filed motions in two cases in federal court brought by Trump and La Crosse County Republican Party chairman William Feehan in the wake of the November presidential election.
Evers called on Trump and Feehan to pay the attorneys he racked up, arguing the lawsuits the two Republicans filed were frivolous, based on scant evidence and wasted state taxpayer dollars in having to defend against them.
"(Feehan) and his attorneys filed a meritless lawsuit built on inscrutable conspiracy theories and improper anonymous affidavits," Evers attorney Jeffrey Mandell wrote. "Although Plaintiff’s claims were bereft of legal or factual basis, the stakes were immense. Governor Tony Evers had no choice but to defend zealously against the claims and in the extraordinarily expedited timeframe of this litigation, to engage with Plaintiff’s scattershot litigation tactics."
Evers is requesting reimbursement for $106,000 in accrued legal fees in the case brought by Feehan, and $144,000 in the case brought by Trump. Both cases challenging the election results were unsuccessful.
In December U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Pamela Pepper dismissed the lawsuit brought by Feehan, who was represented by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell.
Feehan's lawsuit was based upon outlandish conspiracy theories claiming deceased Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, China and Iran hacked voting machines in Wisconsin and in other states. The lawsuit had been peppered with errors. For example, the lawsuit included as a plaintiff the name of GOP congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, who said he was not involved; it referred to the “Wisconsin Board of State Canvassers,” which does not exist; and it asked the court for 48 hours of security camera footage from the TCF Center, which is in Detroit.
In her order dismissing the case, Pepper said federal courts are simply not built to determine presidential winners.
“Federal judges do not appoint the president in this country,” Pepper said at the time. “One wonders why the plaintiffs came to federal court and asked a federal judge to do so. After a week of sometimes odd and often harried litigation, the court is no closer to answering the ‘why.’ But this federal court has no authority or jurisdiction to grant the relief the remaining plaintiff seeks.”
Dominion Voting Systems, which manufacturers voting machines used across the U.S. and targeted by Powell and other Republicans who sought to overturn the presidential election results, filed a defamation suit in January against Powell seeking at least $1.3 billion for her "wild accusations" that the company rigged the presidential election for President Joe Biden. Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.
In his filing seeking legal fees Wednesday, Mandell said the lawsuit was brought in bad faith in order to sow doubt about the election.
"(Feehan) and his attorneys should be held jointly responsible for prosecuting this untenable lawsuit," Mandell wrote. "There is no reason for Wisconsin taxpayers to bear the expense of this attempt to hijack the democratic process."
Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court in March declined to take up the lawsuit Trump filed in Wisconsin's Eastern District federal court in early December challenging his loss in the state.
The suit alleged elections officials failed to abide by the rules for the election set forth by the Legislature and therefore "likely tainted more than 50,000 ballots," and asked the court to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to determine a remedy. While the exact remedy is not clear in the lawsuit, such a remedy presumably included overturning Biden’s win in the state.
The lawsuit challenged numerous aspects of the election it claims are unlawful, even though elections officials have repeatedly defended the legality of the election and officials largely operated under the same practices for elections they always do.
U.S. Federal Judge Brett Ludwig, who dismissed Trump's lawsuit, said during oral arguments Trump's case was unprecedented in nature.
"If the relief that’s been requested were granted, this would be a most remarkable proceeding and probably the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary," Ludwig said.
Mandell wrote that Wisconsin taxpayers should be made whole for having to foot the litigation costs for Trump's legal efforts.
"From its inception, through its haphazard prosecution, and until its ignominious conclusion, this case was wholly meritless," Mandell said. "Trump and his attorneys were either reckless or extremely negligent at every step of this litigation. Their actions imposed upon Wisconsin’s taxpayers the expense of defending the state’s election results and the decision made by the nearly 3.3 million Wisconsinites who turned out to vote.
Shining stars: Meet the Madison area's Top Workplaces
Make no mistake about it: The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have left painful scars. But this year’s Top Workplaces project shows that many employees across the Madison region remain resiliently upbeat and are clinging to their workplace cultures, even from a distance.
Celebrate the best of Madison’s local employers and hear top executives explain how they create and maintain their cultures of growth.
This year’s winners run the gamut from dentistry to financial institutions and engineering to software developers and many more.
Survey feedback from employees is the sole basis for determining Top Workplaces. And that feedback serves as the ultimate test of how employers are responding in the age of COVID.
This year’s top-ranked large organization, with about 590 Madison-area employees, UW Credit Union has made diversity a priority during the past few years.
Exact Sciences, which rose from a small operation to a growing force in cancer diagnostics, thrives on a workplace culture fueled by innovation, teamwork and a common enemy.
Teamwork, problem-solving and helping agents find success — however they measure it — drive the workplace culture at First Weber Realtors.
Everyone wants their pre-pandemic lives back, but the crisis revealed the value of Summit Credit Union’s strong culture.
The ability of Kwik Trip employees to manage change was important to the convenience store chain’s success during the past year, as it expanded, rolled out new product offerings and dealt with COVID-19.
Here are the other top-ranked large firms in Top Workplaces 2021, rounding out a diverse mix of some of the area’s bigger employers and featuring a range of benefits that employees are able to tap into.
The Madison-based firm, which develops mass notification software to alert employees at schools, government office and businesses to emergency situations, strives to understand what drives high job satisfaction among its employees.
WPPI Energy president and CEO Mike Peters says communication is vital to the success of the Sun Prairie-based, member-owned operation that serves 51 local electric utilities with wholesale electric power supply, utility technologies and services.
Employees at Madison-based Ascendium Education Group have adopted the values and mission of the organization and appreciate the training that keeps them on the cutting edge.
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation values humility and customer service in a culture that has buy-in from CEO Steve Jacobson to the newe…
The disruption and chaos inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic tested the stability of First Choice Dental’s workplace culture.
The Top Workplaces winners among midsize companies reflect innovative styles to building corporate cultures that their employees embrace. Here’s a look at the other winners in the mid-size category:
When the pandemic arrived, Horizon Develop Build Manage president and CEO Dan Fitzgerald was certain of one thing: His employee culture, built purposefully and over time, would carry the company through all of the disruption.
When Jack Koziol started InfoSec Institute in Madison in 2004, he felt that workplace culture was nothing more than a corporate buzzword. Seventeen years later, he knows better.
In the past chaos-packed year, revenues dipped for the downtown advertising, design and digital agency — a result of the economic mess created by the pandemic — and the agency had its first layoffs in 20 years, while its staff was scattered to complete work remotely.
Being successful in providing customers with information technology solutions and services starts with a family-centered culture based on fun, gratitude and expertise at AE Business Solutions.
The Sun Prairie-based company, which specializes in servicing and supplying components for heavy-duty, off-highway equipment through 10 service centers in the U.S. and Canada, strives for transparency.
Although winners in the small-company category reflect a variety of missions, they share a common characteristic: They have built strong workplaces that provide stand-out benefits and flexibility. Here are the other winners in the small-company category:
Among this year’s Top Workplaces, employees singled out several companies for their extraordinary efforts in important phases of workplace life, ranging from leadership to transparency.
Businesses that suddenly found themselves in the midst of a pandemic that shattered conventional ways of working quickly discovered that a strong workplace culture was vital to surviving and thriving during the crisis.
We have no idea what the extent of these changes will be or whether this whole notion of “normal” will ever find itself back into our lives.
Jim Nussle, president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association, spoke about what makes CUNA’s culture special.
Kathy Marsh, co-founder and vice chair of Musicnotes, shares her thoughts on the workplace culture at the Madison-based digital sheet music retailer.
Larry Barton, chief executive officer of Strang, talks about creating a strong culture at the Madison-based firm.
To become a Top Workplace, organizations instill in their team members a variety of values and approaches that keep their businesses thriving in the marketplace, their employees engaged and their communities strong.