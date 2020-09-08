Tony Evers asks FEMA to reconsider new limitations to emergency aid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday called for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reconsider its updated and more stringent guidelines for how states can use federal emergency aid to address COVID-19.

Evers, in a letter to FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor on Friday, criticized the agency's new guidelines for emergency aid that limit FEMA assistance for state emergency protective measures.

The new guidelines, set to take effect Sept. 15, would restrict use of FEMA public assistance for personal protective equipment to only health care workers, patients, first responders and others performing emergency work. It would limit the purchase of PPE to only a 60-day supply, and curbs disinfection costs to only places where emergency work is being performed.

Under the previous guidelines, FEMA public assistance aid could be used to cover the disinfection of public facilities and the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment in the response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers said the state had planned on the previous guidance to develop its COVID-19 response strategy, which has included the acquisition and distribution of PPE and disinfectants across the state to schools, prisons and other congregate settings.