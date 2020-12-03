Tony Evers asks feds to give Wisconsin priority in vaccine rollout

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday asked the federal government to give the state special consideration in getting its health care workers and high-risk populations vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available.
In a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, Evers cited high rates of infection in Wisconsin relative to other states and the fact that he's been blocked from enacting statewide efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 by the state's GOP-led Legislature.
“Wisconsin uniquely faces substantial barriers to implementing statewide mitigation strategies supported by public health experts and science currently utilized by other states,” Evers said in the letter. “Given this and the outsized impact COVID-19 is having on our state, it is critical that Wisconsin be prioritized for vaccine allocation in quantities sufficient to vaccinate our healthcare workforce and with additional doses to be able to distribute to high-risk populations.”
While governors in other states have enacted measures to confront the pandemic during the nationwide surge, Evers said, his efforts have been "struck down, enjoined and are currently the subject of ongoing litigation.”
The only statewide mandate currently in place is a mask order, which is in front of the state Supreme Court. Rules limiting the size of public gatherings, including in bars, restaurants and other businesses, was put on hold last months by a state appeals court. And the state Supreme Court in May struck down the governor’s stay-at-home order.
Wisconsin has for months been high on the list of states for rates of infection, straining hospital capacity. And while the numbers of those testing positive for the disease have dropped in recent days, the rate of infection is still one of the highest in the nation.
On Thursday, the state reported another 4,618 cases and 68 deaths from COVID-19. The seven-day average has dropped to 3,596, down from a peak of 6,563 in mid-November. But testing during the Thanksgiving weekend had also dropped off, and the percent of those tested who have the disease has been fairly consistent.
“Considering the recent holiday and our lower testing rates, it is too early to know if this downward trajectory will stay the course,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm at a press briefing on Thursday.
She said hospitals are “still very strained,” with 34% of hospitals reporting a current critical staffing shortage, and 40% anticipating one within a week.
In his letter to Azar, Evers called for resources to vaccinate the state’s approximately 450,000 health care workers, and then vaccinating those with underlying health problems that put them at high risk for severe illness from the virus.
“By administering vaccine to our frontline healthcare workers and thus protecting them from COVID-19 infection, we will relieve some of the existing staffing pressures within our hospitals and nursing homes and enable them to provide direct care to COVID-19 patients,” Evers said in his letter to Azar.
Support Local Journalism
A vaccine developed by Pfizer is expected to be approved by federal regulators in coming days, and officials believe the first shipments may be made available by mid-month. A vaccine from Moderna is likely to be approved soon after, adding to the supply.
But the initial rollout, distributed to states in proportion to their populations, will make only a fraction of the doses available needed to vaccinate health care workers and at-risk people. The availability is expected to ramp up weekly as production capabilities increase.
Evers said past federal allotments dealing with the pandemic have fallen short for the state.
“Throughout the pandemic, Wisconsin has seen delayed shipments, lack of communication, and inadequate fulfillment of requests we have made of the federal government from testing to PPE,” Evers said in his letter to Azar. “As vaccine distribution gets underway, our state cannot afford to have this pattern of failed promises repeat.”
Evers also issued a letter on Thursday to Wisconsin’s eight U.S. representatives and two Senators asking for quick action on a federal relief bill. In Washington, start-and-stop negotiations on COVID-19 legislation appear to be back on, but with Republicans and Democrats still far from agreement.
Evers said maintaining testing and contact tracing and other COVID-19 measures will cost a minimum of $466 million for the first quarter of the year, including $255 million for testing kits and lab diagnostics, $36 million for contact tracing, $105 million for hospital surge capacity, $58 million for testing sites, $10 million for vaccine infrastructure and $2 million for vaccine awareness and vaccine readiness programs.
Health officials, concerned about the large number of people who say they won’t take the vaccine, say an educational campaign will likely be needed for the state to convince enough people to take the vaccine to eradicate it.
Evers has appealed to state lawmakers to come up with a statewide COVID-19 response plan, but conceded Thursday that it’s unlikely to happen this year, especially since incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, announced he doesn’t intend to convene a session this year. The Legislature hasn’t passed a COVID-19 bill since April.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced a package of 50 proposals on Monday, but Evers called some of those proposals “poison pills.”
The package includes GOP plans to give legislative oversight to vaccine distribution, require in-person classes in schools, stripping local governments of the ability to impose measures like capacity limits in bars, restaurants and other venues, and other measures opposed by Democrats.
Evers has proposed a package that includes $466 million for testing, contact tracing and other measures to maintain the state’s response at current levels through March. Vos said he would support funds for testing and contact tracing, but Senate inaction would mean a lapse in funding when federal CARES Act funding ends at the end of the year.
Evers said he scheduled a meeting with the legislative leaders Thursday afternoon, but he held out little hope that he could convince LeMahieu to convene the Senate.
“I’ll ask him,” he said. “I’m guessing it will make no difference.”
