Tony Evers asks feds to give Wisconsin priority in vaccine rollout

Wisconsin has for months been high on the list of states for rates of infection, straining hospital capacity. And while the numbers of those testing positive for the disease have dropped in recent days, the rate of infection is still one of the highest in the nation.

On Thursday, the state reported another 4,618 cases and 68 deaths from COVID-19. The seven-day average has dropped to 3,596, down from a peak of 6,563 in mid-November. But testing during the Thanksgiving weekend had also dropped off, and the percent of those tested who have the disease has been fairly consistent.

“Considering the recent holiday and our lower testing rates, it is too early to know if this downward trajectory will stay the course,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm at a press briefing on Thursday.

She said hospitals are “still very strained,” with 34% of hospitals reporting a current critical staffing shortage, and 40% anticipating one within a week.

In his letter to Azar, Evers called for resources to vaccinate the state’s approximately 450,000 health care workers, and then vaccinating those with underlying health problems that put them at high risk for severe illness from the virus.