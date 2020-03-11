Tony Evers appoints clean energy advocate Tyler Huebner to Public Service Commission

Gov. Tony Evers has named an engineer and clean energy advocate to the state’s utility regulation board.

Tyler Huebner, who has served for the past seven years as director of Renew Wisconsin, will fill the Public Service Commission seat vacated last month by Mike Huebsch.

“Tyler has spent his entire academic and professional career focused on energy and efficiency,” Evers said in a written statement. “He is a passionate leader, whose experience will serve the Commission and the people of Wisconsin well. I look forward to seeing his good work to ensure safe, reliable, and affordable utility services for folks across our state.”

A native of Iowa, Huebner holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa and a masters degree from Stanford University’s Atmosphere and Energy Program. Prior to joining Renew Wisconsin, he worked for the state Department of Administration’s Division of Energy Services.

“I understand the importance of balancing the needs of utilities and customers, while accelerating Wisconsin's transition into the 21st century,” Huebner said in a prepared statement. “It is an honor to be appointed to the Commission and to continue my career of public service in this new role.”