Tony Evers appoints Chris Taylor to fill Jill Karofsky judicial vacancy

Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, will replace Judge Jill Karofsky on the Dane County Circuit Court when she takes her seat on the state Supreme Court in August.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that he appointed Taylor, one of the most liberal members of the state Assembly, to the Dane County Court, a decision that may receive praise from liberals but could further alienate Republicans that have long criticized Dane County judges for being too liberal.
"Chris Taylor has devoted her life to fighting for people’s legal rights, having worked as an attorney in private practice, a nonprofit leader, and most recently in the Wisconsin Legislature," Evers said in a statement. "This passion for justice and the law will make her an excellent addition to the Dane County Circuit Court."
Taylor, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2011, announced in late March she would not seek re-election, but provided no details as to her future plans. Her announcement came before the April 7 election, when Karofsky won her bid for the state Supreme Court.
Karofsky called Taylor "uniquely qualified" to be a circuit court judge. Taylor has served five terms in the state Assembly, and has recently served as a member of the state's budget-writing committee. Before joining the Assembly, Taylor worked as a public policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. She graduated from University of Pennsylvania and the University of Wisconsin Law School.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.