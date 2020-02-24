Tony Evers appoints Antigo native to top Wisconsin National Guard position

Gov. Tony Evers has announced that Brigadier General Paul Knapp will take over as the new Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard — replacing former Guard chief Donald Dunbar, who resigned after it was found he improperly handled sexual assault investigations.

Evers described Knapp, who served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air Force Reserve since 1992, as a "dynamic, proven leader," according to a Monday statement.

“His strong leadership and dedication to the State of Wisconsin are a perfect fit for the Wisconsin National Guard during this time of transition," Evers said in the statement.

Knapp takes the helm of the Guard as it goes through sweeping reforms within the Guard, including the establishment of an office of ombudsman to assist survivors and complainants in the review of allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment and retaliation within the Wisconsin National Guard.

The transition follows an investigation that found a litany of failings in how the Guard handled sexual assault and harassment allegations.