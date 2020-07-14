Tony Evers announces Wisconsin broadband task force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A newly created task force aims to develop a plan to connect every home, business and institution in the state with affordable high speed internet, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

The Governor's Task Force on Broadband Access will advise Evers and the state Legislature on future broadband actions and policy. It will include strategies for expanding high speed internet across the state, initiatives for digital inclusion and strategies for affordable broadband for all communities in Wisconsin.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored that access to high-speed broadband is a necessity, not a luxury, and folks across our state have had to adapt—from kids and educators shifting to virtual classrooms, workers having to work from home, and even folks using telemedicine to visit with their doctor,” Evers said in a statement.

The Federal Communications Commission lists 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload speeds as the benchmark for high-speed internet or “advanced broadband.”

The FCC's 2020 Broadband Deployment Report found that 7.1% of Wisconsin residents lack access to at least one broadband provider, compared with the national average of 5.6%. In rural Wisconsin, more than one in every four residents lack access to even one high speed provider.