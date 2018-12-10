Gov.-elect Tony Evers has announced a panel advising him on agriculture, energy and natural resources, while vowing to "bring science back to decision-making" in those areas.
A Monday news release said the panel will work with Evers' transition team "on identifying strategies to protect Wisconsin’s natural resources, strengthen our agricultural industries, and work toward clean energy innovation."
“Whether it’s ensuring we have clean drinking water, protecting our natural resources, standing up for our family dairy farms, or investing in clean, renewable energy, we have to get to work on addressing these issues that affect our kids and our future," Evers said in the release.
The panel includes several noted environmentalists, conservationists and former Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources employees, among them:
- Spencer Black, a former state lawmaker and prominent environmentalist;
- Tom Hauge, a former longtime DNR wildlife management bureau chief who retired in 2016 after being threatened with a demotion for not being “customer-focused” enough;
- Preston Cole, who serves on the DNR's Natural Resources Board;
- Former DNR state forester Paul DeLong;
- Dave Clausen, former chairman of the Natural Resources Board;
- Matt Krueger, who leads the conservation group WI Land + Water.