 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Tony Evers announces over $20 million in grants for Madison, Dane County

  • 0
Gov. Tony Evers (copy) (copy)

Gov. Tony Evers' is seeking a second term this fall.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Madison and Dane County will receive nearly $21 million to invest in local initiatives, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, as part of Evers' program that uses federal COVID-19 funds to boost disadvantaged communities.

The Bayview redevelopment project, which seeks to provide affordable housing to 200 low-income residents, will receive $2 million from the money allotted to Madison; the other $4 million will go toward constructing and operating the Madison Public Market and help entrepreneurs with training. 

The $14.8 million provided to Dane County will go toward supporting entrepreneurs through the Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub; expanding economic and other opportunities through the Center for Black Excellence and Culture; and building a new building for Centro Hispano.

"With this funding, we will be breaking ground this year in November," said Madison Public Market Foundation Board member Anne Reynolds. "There's been so much uncertainty over the past two years, but now we finally have some certainty. It's really exciting."

People are also reading…

The grants come from $250 million Evers allocated to local municipalities, counties, tribes and nonprofit health care organizations for projects meant to boost disadvantaged communities.

"I am glad to award these funds to help local leaders and community-based organizations working together to continue to serve and bolster their neighborhoods, ensuring they don’t just recover but thrive," Evers said Thursday.

Recently, Evers announced $9 million for Beloit, $15 million for Milwaukee and $10.5 million for Milwaukee County.

Evers Grant

In total, $200 million is for a Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program and another $50 million is for a Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grant program. Both programs are use money from federal COVID-19 funds, over which Evers has sole discretion as governor — a point of contention in the Legislature.

Currently, the governor has sole discretion over how federal funds are spent, but there has been a growing push among legislative Republicans seeking more control over how the executive office doles out federal funds — primarily in recent years as the federal government pumped billions of stimulus dollars into the state to help address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Republican-led Assembly approved a constitutional amendment, SJR 84/AJR 112, to give lawmakers final say over how the governor spends federal funds allocated to the state. Evers would not be able to veto that proposal.

Evers has vetoed several efforts in recent years by Republicans seeking control over federal funds.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Local Government
topical

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Local Government
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Local Government
topical alert

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
Local Education
topical alert

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • Elizabeth Beyer Lucas Robinson
  • 0

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Local Government
topical featured

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Local Government
topical alert

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • Emily Hamer Lucas Robinson
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
Higher education
topical alert featured

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Local Government
topical alert

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Local Government
alert featured

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Local Government
topical alert

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics