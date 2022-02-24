Tony Evers announces over $20 million in grants for Madison, Dane County

Madison and Dane County will receive nearly $21 million to invest in local initiatives, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, as part of Evers' program that uses federal COVID-19 funds to boost disadvantaged communities.

The Bayview redevelopment project, which seeks to provide affordable housing to 200 low-income residents, will receive $2 million from the money allotted to Madison; the other $4 million will go toward constructing and operating the Madison Public Market and help entrepreneurs with training.

The $14.8 million provided to Dane County will go toward supporting entrepreneurs through the Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub; expanding economic and other opportunities through the Center for Black Excellence and Culture; and building a new building for Centro Hispano.

"With this funding, we will be breaking ground this year in November," said Madison Public Market Foundation Board member Anne Reynolds. "There's been so much uncertainty over the past two years, but now we finally have some certainty. It's really exciting."

The grants come from $250 million Evers allocated to local municipalities, counties, tribes and nonprofit health care organizations for projects meant to boost disadvantaged communities.

"I am glad to award these funds to help local leaders and community-based organizations working together to continue to serve and bolster their neighborhoods, ensuring they don’t just recover but thrive," Evers said Thursday.

Recently, Evers announced $9 million for Beloit, $15 million for Milwaukee and $10.5 million for Milwaukee County.

In total, $200 million is for a Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program and another $50 million is for a Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grant program. Both programs are use money from federal COVID-19 funds, over which Evers has sole discretion as governor — a point of contention in the Legislature.

Currently, the governor has sole discretion over how federal funds are spent, but there has been a growing push among legislative Republicans seeking more control over how the executive office doles out federal funds — primarily in recent years as the federal government pumped billions of stimulus dollars into the state to help address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Republican-led Assembly approved a constitutional amendment, SJR 84/AJR 112, to give lawmakers final say over how the governor spends federal funds allocated to the state. Evers would not be able to veto that proposal.

Evers has vetoed several efforts in recent years by Republicans seeking control over federal funds.

