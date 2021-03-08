Tony Evers announces online sessions to gather public feedback as budget session nears

Gov. Tony Evers has announced a series of six online sessions to gather feedback on his proposed 2021-23 biennial budget, while Republicans who control the Legislature have already signaled plans to scrap the Democratic governor's proposal and draft their own budget.
Evers has said his "Badger Bounceback" budget aims to make sure the state not only recovers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 6,500 residents, but builds back better.
“As has been the case since before I took office, I'm not going to make decisions about you without you," Evers said in a statement Monday. "These Badger Bounceback Live Sessions are key opportunities to listen and learn from the people of our state in hopes that we can pass a bold, bipartisan budget that will address the urgent challenges facing our state so we can bounce back from this crisis.”
Kit Beyer, spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in an email Monday that Republican lawmakers have already begun holding budget-related listening sessions in their individual districts around the state and the GOP-led budget committee plans to announce sessions in the near future.
During a prerecorded Wisconsin Counties Association online panel that aired last week, Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said state Republicans planned to throw out the governor's budget and draft their own document — similar to what Republicans did two years ago.
“We’ll start from scratch," Vos said.
Evers has pointed to the bipartisan support that some of the proposed measures in his budget, including economic support for small businesses, spending on mental health care services, agriculture and education and broadband expansion, have received over the years.
Republican leaders also rejected Evers’ 2021-23 capital budget, which proposes spending about $2.4 billion over the next two years on state building projects, with about $1 billion of that going to the University of Wisconsin System.
Evers’ budget includes $1.6 billion in new tax revenue by legalizing — and taxing — marijuana and raising taxes on big manufacturers and the wealthy, along with about $600 million in tax cuts.
Some Republicans have said they support some proposals in Evers' budget such as expanded broadband access and funding for transportation projects, but have rejected other measures including Medicaid expansion, marijuana legalization and efforts to repeal components of Act 10, which weakened public sector unions.
While it appears Evers' $91 billion budget may be replaced by a GOP-written proposal, the governor holds partial veto power, something he used in 2019 to make more than 70 partial vetoes, including one to boost K-12 spending by $87 million. A finalized budget is due by July 1.
Evers' budget live sessions schedule
Economic recovery and opportunity: 6 p.m. March 18
Accessible and affordable health care: 6 p.m. March 25
Transportation and infrastructure: 6 p.m. March 30
Education, mental health support in schools, special education and childcare: 6 p.m. April 8
Justice reform and marijuana legalization: 6 p.m. April 14
Climate change, water quality and land stewardship: 6 p.m. April 21
The listening sessions will be streamed on Evers' YouTube page and those wishing to participate can find additional information at the governor's budget page: https://evers.wi.gov/Pages/BudgetListeningSessions.aspx