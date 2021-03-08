Tony Evers announces online sessions to gather public feedback as budget session nears

Gov. Tony Evers has announced a series of six online sessions to gather feedback on his proposed 2021-23 biennial budget, while Republicans who control the Legislature have already signaled plans to scrap the Democratic governor's proposal and draft their own budget.

Evers has said his "Badger Bounceback" budget aims to make sure the state not only recovers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 6,500 residents, but builds back better.

“As has been the case since before I took office, I'm not going to make decisions about you without you," Evers said in a statement Monday. "These Badger Bounceback Live Sessions are key opportunities to listen and learn from the people of our state in hopes that we can pass a bold, bipartisan budget that will address the urgent challenges facing our state so we can bounce back from this crisis.”

Kit Beyer, spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in an email Monday that Republican lawmakers have already begun holding budget-related listening sessions in their individual districts around the state and the GOP-led budget committee plans to announce sessions in the near future.