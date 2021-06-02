Tony Evers announces new campaign staffers as 2022 election nears

Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday the addition of four campaign staffers, a sign that the Democratic governor is likely gearing up for a re-election bid next year.

Evers has not formally indicated if he plans to seek a second term in 2022, but has said he is likely to make a decision on another term after the 2021-23 biennial budget is complete, which is expected to be yet this summer.

Cassi Felini had been named campaign manager. Felini joined Evers' campaign in 2017 and most recently worked as director of gubernatorial appointments with the governor's administration.

“Over the past two years, Governor Evers has already taken bold action to get our state back on track," Felini said in a statement. "Now, this team and our supporters across Wisconsin are ready to continue building support for the governor’s Badger Bounceback plan and keep Wisconsin moving in the right direction.”

Other announcements include; Haley Barbour as finance director; Atanu Chakravarty as director of strategic initiatives; and Sam Roecker as communications director. In addition, Mitch Wallace, will continue his role as political advisor and a member of Evers' campaigns senior leadership.