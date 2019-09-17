Gov. Tony Evers has announced the addition of more than 60 new assistant district attorney positions across the state, a move he's called the largest state investment in the district attorney program in Wisconsin history.
Evers said in a Tuesday statement the new hires — which Evers pledged during the FY 2019-21 biennial budget process — will represent the first new full-time General Purpose Revenue-funded positions created for the program in more than a decade.
"For far too long our county district attorney offices have been doing more with less," Evers said in a Tuesday statement. "This historic investment will enable our county officials to improve victims services, enhance diversion and treatment options for those struggling with substance use disorders, and address backlogs that are standing in the way of justice. District Attorneys are on the front-line of the criminal justice system and we can't make the critical changes needed to reform our criminal justice system in Wisconsin if our county district attorney offices are overworked and understaffed."
Allocation recommendations from the Department of Administration were made based on requests by county district attorneys. Fifty-six counties are slated to receive a total of just shy of 65 new positions.
During the budget process, Republicans, who hold control of the Senate and Assembly, had originally earmarked funding for new district attorneys to specific counties.
However, Evers vetoed the earmark and directed the Department of Administration to work with the State Prosecutors Office to allocate positions to counties "in a manner that considers need holistically, including staffing needs based on creation or expansion of treatment alternatives and diversion programs, meeting with victims prior to charging, addressing backlogs, and utilizing available workload analyses," according to the Governor's veto message.