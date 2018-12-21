Gov.-elect Tony Evers announced four new agency appointments Friday as his Cabinet takes shape less than three weeks before inauguration.
Evers named Brad Pfaff as secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; Rebecca Cameron Valcq as head of the Public Service Commission; Mark Afable as Commissioner of Insurance and Craig Thompson to lead the Department of Transportation.
Valcq, a partner specializing in regulatory law at the Milwaukee firm Quarles & Brady, will head the state agency in charge of regulating public utilities, replacing Lon Roberts, who was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker in March.
Valcq has handled energy and utility matters at Quarles & Brady, and before that spent 15 years as regulatory counsel for We Energies, Wisconsin's largest energy company, where she occasionally represented the company in front of the office she will lead.
Mark Afable, chief legal officer for American Family Insurance in Madison, will lead the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, which regulates the industry. He replaces Ted Nickel, whom Gov. Scott Walker appointed in 2011.
Brad Pfaff, who will lead the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, previously served under the Obama administration as deputy administrator for Farm Programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Pfaff in 2017 was chosen as U.S. Rep. Ron Kind's deputy chief of staff. He replaces outgoing Secretary Sheila Harsdorf, whom Walker appointed to the position last December.
Thompson, who the Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday would be selected as transportation secretary, is executive director of the Wisconsin Transportation Development Association, an influential transportation advocacy group that has called for raising the gas tax to pay for road expansion. Thompson replaces outgoing DOT secretary Dave Ross.
On Wednesday Evers announced four other Cabinet appointments in Milwaukee. They are Preston Cole, a member of the state’s Natural Resources Board and a Milwaukee city official as Department of Natural Resources secretary; Joel Brennan, CEO of Milwaukee’s Discovery World science and technology museum, as Department of Administration secretary; Kevin Carr, a U.S. marshal, as Department of Corrections secretary; and Sara Meaney, chief marketing officer for Milwaukee Film, as Department of Tourism secretary.
All appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.