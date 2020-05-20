Tony Evers announces COVID-19 rental assistance program

People who experienced income loss due to the COVID-19 crisis and satisfy other requirements will soon be eligible for government assistance with their rent through a program announced by the Evers administration.
The program will use $25 million in federal funding provided to the state in order to address the COVID-19 crisis. The announcement comes a day after Gov. Tony Evers announced how he would use $1 billion of the roughly $1.9 billion in federal funding allocated to the state for COVID-19.
To be eligible for the program, applicants need to be an adult Wisconsin resident who saw income loss related to COVID-19 with a household income at or below 80% of the county median income in the month of or prior to the application date.
If approved, applicants would receive rental assistance of up to $3,000 in a combination of rental payments and/or security deposits.
The payments would be made directly to the landlord.
Wisconsin's economy has been heavily impacted by business shutdowns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Agriculture initiative
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday also announced a $50 million program to provide direct payments to Wisconsin farmers to support the state's agricultural sector, and a $15 million food security initiative to combat hunger.
Eligible farmers can apply for aid through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, and payments could begin arriving as early as June. A portion of the $15 million for food security will go toward helping food banks, pantries and other nonprofit organizations adapt to the COVID-19 era, helping them meet public health and social distancing guidelines, such as providing curb-side pickup, delivery, and food purchasing from local restaurants.
The initiative will also help food banks, pantries and nonprofits purchase food from Wisconsin to distribute to Wisconsinites in need.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.