Tony Evers announces COVID-19 rental assistance program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People who experienced income loss due to the COVID-19 crisis and satisfy other requirements will soon be eligible for government assistance with their rent through a program announced by the Evers administration.

The program will use $25 million in federal funding provided to the state in order to address the COVID-19 crisis. The announcement comes a day after Gov. Tony Evers announced how he would use $1 billion of the roughly $1.9 billion in federal funding allocated to the state for COVID-19.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

To be eligible for the program, applicants need to be an adult Wisconsin resident who saw income loss related to COVID-19 with a household income at or below 80% of the county median income in the month of or prior to the application date.

If approved, applicants would receive rental assistance of up to $3,000 in a combination of rental payments and/or security deposits.

The payments would be made directly to the landlord.

Wisconsin's economy has been heavily impacted by business shutdowns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Agriculture initiative