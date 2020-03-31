Tony Evers announces COVID-19 isolation centers, requests federal disaster declaration

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The purpose is to free up capacity at hospitals for people with more serious symptoms and provide a place for people to self-isolate who may be homeless or live in communal settings where they could expose others to the infection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

"This allows hospitals to discharge people to the isolation center, thus opening a bed for someone who has more serious symptoms," Van Dijk said.

People with symptoms who haven't been in hospitals but don't have a good place to isolate "will protect their loved ones and other community members from contracted the disease from them," she said.

The Lowell Center will be able to take up to 137 people and the Super 8 up to 110 people, she said.

The facilities won't provide medical care but will offer food, fresh linens and security. "It is basically like being in a hotel where you take care of yourself," Van Dijk said.

The state may set up similar centers in other locations, Van Dijk said.

The expected length of stay will be 14 days, or 72 hours after symptoms dissipate.