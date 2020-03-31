Tony Evers announces COVID-19 isolation centers, requests federal disaster declaration

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced the opening of two COVID-19 isolation centers in Madison and Milwaukee and requested a federal major disaster declaration for the entire state.
Evers issued the request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would cover all 72 counties and the state's federally recognized tribes. He also announced the two state-run voluntary isolation facilities for those needing a safe place to stay during the outbreak.
"By seeking this declaration, we are hopeful the state will be able to access critical programs that are needed to deal with the pandemic now, and with the recovery that will be taking place down the road," Evers said in a statement.
Under the request, Evers seeks public assistance, direct assistance, statewide hazard mitigation and assistance programs including crisis counseling, community disaster loans and supplemental nutrition programming.
The two Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center isolation facilities will open Wednesday and will be located at Madison's Lowell Center, 610 Langdon St., and a Super 8 hotel in Milwaukee. The state is providing guidance to communities considering their own centers.
The facilities are meant for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms, which can include fever, cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. Staying at the facilities is completely voluntary and those who do will receive wellness checks by phone every four hours during the day and at night, if needed.
The purpose is to free up capacity at hospitals for people with more serious symptoms and provide a place for people to self-isolate who may be homeless or live in communal settings where they could expose others to the infection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.
"This allows hospitals to discharge people to the isolation center, thus opening a bed for someone who has more serious symptoms," Van Dijk said.
People with symptoms who haven't been in hospitals but don't have a good place to isolate "will protect their loved ones and other community members from contracted the disease from them," she said.
The Lowell Center will be able to take up to 137 people and the Super 8 up to 110 people, she said.
The facilities won't provide medical care but will offer food, fresh linens and security. "It is basically like being in a hotel where you take care of yourself," Van Dijk said.
The state may set up similar centers in other locations, Van Dijk said.
The expected length of stay will be 14 days, or 72 hours after symptoms dissipate.
As of Monday, the Department of Health Services had confirmed 1,221 positive cases of COVID-19 and at least 14 deaths. More than 15,000 people have tested negative.
In addition, more than 200,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in Wisconsin over the last two weeks, according to preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development.
Evers said federal assistance will be necessary to rebuild critical safety nets across the state.
“As we deal with this horrific pandemic, this declaration will assist with acquiring the needed resources for the people of Wisconsin,” Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator, said in a statement.
In Wisconsin, Evers has the authority to spend $1.9 billion in federal stimulus funding on his own, but has called on state lawmakers to pass legislation to give state agencies more flexibility in handling the crisis.
Evers is already using his authority to try to purchase 10,000 ventilators and 1 million protective face masks. Last week Evers proposed a $700 million legislative package meant to address health care needs related to the outbreak, extend the statewide public health emergency indefinitely and boost health care staffing. The legislation would also waive the state’s voter identification requirement for the April 7 election, extend the online registration deadline and waive the requirement that witnesses sign absentee ballot envelopes.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have argued such legislation would be too costly, but also have expressed plans to take up some form of legislative action in the near future.
State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.
