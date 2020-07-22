Tony Evers announces $250 million in cuts to state agencies

In addition to the rounds of cuts Evers has already announced, the state has already placed restrictions on state-sponsored out-of-state travel, implemented a hiring freeze with exceptions for COVID-19-related positions and those essential for business functions, and a suspension of discretionary merit compensation.

During the $70 million round of cuts, smaller state agencies and those with limited taxpayer resources were exempted from the budget reduction requirement, although they were expected to do everything possible to reduce expenditures. During that round, the University of Wisconsin System took the biggest cut, at about $41 million for the last fiscal year that ended June 30.

The Department of Health Services, which has coordinated the state's COVID-19 response effort, took the second biggest cut, at over $7 million.

UW System President Tommy Thompson said the budget reductions are an obstacle to providing in-person classes safely this fall.

"The UW System has already borne a disproportionate share of state cuts to date," Thompson said. "I am working with the Governor’s office to manage these further cuts, as well as to secure the resources we need to ensure our classrooms and university communities are safe this fall. We have a compelling case, and I believe the Governor will be helpful."

