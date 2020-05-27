Tony Evers announces $200 million in aid for localities as state sees record COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cities, counties and towns across the state are set to receive $200 million in federal aid to bolster their COVID-19 mitigation efforts as the state saw a record number of positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The state's total positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 16,462, an increase of 599 cases from the day before. The increase comes about two weeks after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order, but Health Secretary Andrea Palm said the department can't attribute the increase in cases and hospitalizations specifically to the fact Wisconsin now has little to no COVID-19 restrictions in most parts of the state.

Most people who contract COVID-19 begin experiencing symptoms within two weeks.

"I think we would not feel confident saying that on the two week anniversary we are attributing cases to the lifting of 'safer at home,' but we certainly will continue to track the data," Palm said.

With no state order, some counties and municipalities issued their own regulations to address COVID-19. As of Tuesday, seven counties, including Dane, and 10 municipalities or tribes still had local regulations in effect, according to Wisconsin Emergency Management.

