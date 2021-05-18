Tony Evers announces $100 million in broadband expansion grants

Applications to the grant program will be made available June 1 and are due July 27. Additional details on the grants are expected to be available early next month.

“We are committed to getting the funding awarded quickly and efficiently while continuing to be good stewards of public dollars," PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq said in a statement.

Budget committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said Tuesday Evers' proposal is being discussed by committee members. He added that there would likely be a need for both federal and state grant programs to expand broadband in the state.

Earlier this year, Evers vetoed a Republican-authored bill that would have allocated $500 million in one-time federal stimulus funds to broadband expansion in the state.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored Wisconsin's shortcomings in high-speed internet access as more residents were forced into online classes and work-from-home settings.

It would cost between $740 million and $1.4 billion to bring 25/3 Mbps internet speeds — the FCC’s definition of broadband — to the estimated 400,000 residents of the state who lack it, or roughly $1,850 to $3,500 per person, according to cost estimates updated this year by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.