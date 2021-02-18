Tony Evers and Republicans show rare signs of compromise

Evers had asked for $74 million in the budget to go toward unemployment system upgrades, money that Republicans have signaled they probably won't provide. The bill passed doesn't include any funding and instead calls on the Evers administration to use federal money at first and then come back to ask for state funding as needed.

"While I wish the Legislature would have provided the funding we asked for that we need to fix this system once and for all, I'm glad the Legislature is finally taking this issue seriously after years of inaction," Evers said in a statement. "It's not enough, but it's at least a step in the right direction."

The Senate passed the bill on a bipartisan 27-3 vote, with three Democrats voting against. The Assembly could pass it as soon as Tuesday, sending the bill to Evers.

Amid the signs of compromise, Republicans on Thursday promised to kill major parts of Evers' budget that he released on Tuesday.

"I would characterize his budget as a liberal's dream," said Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, co-chair of the Legislature's budget committee, during a WisPolitics.com online event. He and other Republicans have indicated they will simply ignore Evers' proposal and start building the budget based on what is law currently, the same approach they took two years ago.