It's Inauguration Day for Gov. Tony Evers.
Evers, the state superintendent and a lifelong teacher and school administrator, will be sworn in as Wisconsin's 46th governor during inaugural ceremonies at the state Capitol Monday. Evers will deliver his inaugural address immediately afterward.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and state lawmakers also are among officials elected in November who will take their oaths of office Monday.
You can watch the ceremonies on Wisconsin Public Television or Wisconsin Eye or at ourwisconsinourvalues.org -- the inaugural website.
The ceremony appears set to continue at least one departure from tradition initiated by Gov. Scott Walker in his first inaugural in 2011.
Setup for Monday's event put the podium and stage, at which Evers will take the oath and give his address, in the North Wing of the Capitol. That matches Walker's 2011 ceremony, which ended the tradition of doing so in the East Wing in front of the bust of progressive icon Robert La Follette. The East Wing also houses the governor's office.
The pre-ceremony to the event will feature performances by Latino Arts Strings Program, the Eau Claire High School Madrigal Singers, the Tomah High School Band, the William J. Reed Community Choir and the 132nd Army National Guard Band.
Evers taking the oath turns the page on the historic governorship of Scott Walker, who had presided over unified Republican control of state government since 2011. Walker and lawmakers used that power to implement sweeping conservative changes, especially curtailing collective bargaining rights, that often were deeply controversial.
It also ushers in divided government in the Wisconsin statehouse for the first time in more than a decade, with Republicans retaining control of the Legislature.