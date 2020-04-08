Tony Evers and GOP clash over Republican coronavirus legislation, which would give state budget committee power to cut spending

"Part of it is just the sheer number of members that complicates it," he said.

The Department of Health Services reported 99 deaths on Wednesday, which is up seven from the day before. A total of 2,756 people have tested positive for the respiratory disease, while more than 30,000 have tested negative.

“I’ve said all along that time is of the essence in responding to this crisis," Evers said in a statement. "People are scared, and people need to know that we're not going to leave them in the lurch because we're asking everyone to make sacrifices here."

In late-March, Evers called on the GOP-led Legislature to take up a $700 million legislative package meant to address health care needs related to the outbreak, extend the statewide public health emergency indefinitely and boost health care staffing. The legislation would also have waived the state’s voter identification requirement for Tuesday's election, extend the online registration deadline and waive the requirement that witnesses sign absentee ballot envelopes.