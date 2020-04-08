Tony Evers and GOP clash over Republican coronavirus legislation, which would give state budget committee power to cut spending

Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-led Legislature are poised for another clash — this time over the GOP's COVID-19 response package that includes a provision to further winnow the governor's power and give the state's GOP-led budget committee the ability to cut spending on certain items.
A summary of provisions in the GOP proposal provided to the Wisconsin State Journal includes a proposal to grant the state finance committee with authority to "reduce certain general purpose revenue appropriations, suspend law changes that would decrease state general fund tax revenues and rescind proposed general wage adjustments for state and UW System employees," if a deficit projected in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Currently, such cuts have to be agreed upon by the committee and governor.
Evers said the provision, which would allow the committee the ability to cut investments in health care, local communities and schools, makes the package unworkable and he would likely veto it.
“I'm asking for the legislature to take politics out of this proposal so we can move forward on addressing the needs of our state,” Evers said in a statement. “We don't have time to play politics, and this provision won't do anything to help our state respond to COVID-19 or to help our families who are struggling during this crisis. It's time to get serious."
The proposed legislation also would waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits and waive late payment fees and interest on missed property tax payments through Oct. 1.
“For almost a month we have been at work on a bill that includes essential provisions dealing with everything from Medicaid to the first week of unemployment," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a statement. "Millions of relief dollars are at stake for Wisconsin. Suggesting he’ll veto the full bill publicly, while privately we’re still negotiating, is irresponsible. We’ll keep working with the minority party to put together a bill that can hopefully pass soon with bipartisan support.”
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said Wednesday Assembly officials tested their ability to hold a virtual session amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We’ve been working with the other side of the aisle on a package of legislation and we’re hopeful to have something ready to go fairly soon, but I think it’s a little bit early to say exactly what day it’s going to be," Steineke said. "I think it would be fair to say it would be in the next week to 10 days."
The Senate held a dress rehearsal for a virtual legislative session about two weeks ago. Steineke said the Assembly, which has 99 members, creates a bit more of a challenge due to its overall size.
"Part of it is just the sheer number of members that complicates it," he said.
The Department of Health Services reported 99 deaths on Wednesday, which is up seven from the day before. A total of 2,756 people have tested positive for the respiratory disease, while more than 30,000 have tested negative.
“I’ve said all along that time is of the essence in responding to this crisis," Evers said in a statement. "People are scared, and people need to know that we're not going to leave them in the lurch because we're asking everyone to make sacrifices here."
In late-March, Evers called on the GOP-led Legislature to take up a $700 million legislative package meant to address health care needs related to the outbreak, extend the statewide public health emergency indefinitely and boost health care staffing. The legislation would also have waived the state’s voter identification requirement for Tuesday's election, extend the online registration deadline and waive the requirement that witnesses sign absentee ballot envelopes.
GOP leaders have said they'd rather wait to see how federal assistance dollars play out in Wisconsin before spending state money, especially considering the a once-projected state surplus is all but an afterthought following an economic downturn paired with businesses shutting down as a result of the virus.
Evers has the authority to spend $1.9 billion in federal stimulus funding on his own, but has asked for legislation to give state agencies more flexibility in handling the crisis.
GOP leaders also refused Evers' request to hold a special session over the weekend regarding delaying the Tuesday election to June, while also shifting it to eliminate in-person voting.
Evers ultimately issued an emergency order on Monday to move the election, but Republicans challenged him in court on the same day and the order was overturned. The election was held Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
