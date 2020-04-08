Tony Evers and GOP clash over COVID-19 legislation that would empower budget committee to cut spending

The Senate rehearsed a virtual legislative session about two weeks ago. Steineke said the Assembly, which has 99 members, creates a bit more of a challenge due to its overall size.

"Part of it is just the sheer number of members that complicates it," he said.

In late-March, Evers called on the GOP-led Legislature to take up a $700 million legislative package meant to address health care needs related to the outbreak, extend the statewide public health emergency indefinitely and boost health care staffing.

A draft of the GOP proposal does not include several spending items proposed last month by Evers including; allocating up to $200 million over the biennium to the Department of Administration and $300 million to the Department of Military Affairs to fund costs related to the coronavirus response; the addition of 64 new employees at the Division of Public Health at a cost of $10 million; $17 million in grant funds for local public health agencies; and $20 million in local government emergency assistance funds.

"I’ve said all along that time is of the essence in responding to this crisis," Evers said in a statement. "People are scared, and people need to know that we're not going to leave them in the lurch because we're asking everyone to make sacrifices here."