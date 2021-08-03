Tony Evers allocates an additional $10 million in federal funding to state's tourism industry

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced an additional $10 million in federal funds to support Wisconsin's tourism industry through regional infrastructure projects like conventions centers or public or nonprofit attractions.

The funding comes out of the state's allocation of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds and add to the roughly $142.5 million in tourism-related funding announced by the governor earlier this year.

“Wisconsin's tourism industry was one of the hardest hit throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but these folks are innovative, dedicated, and resilient, and we're working to make sure our tourism industry can bounce back from this pandemic,” Evers said in a statement.

So far, Evers has allocated about $902.5 million of an estimated $2.5 billion in federal stimulus funds allocated to the state. As governor, Evers has sole discretion over the use of those funds.

“These investments in tourism infrastructure are not only critical to ensuring that recovery continues, but that our investments help build a strong future for the industry to continue to grow," Evers said.