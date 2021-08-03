 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tony Evers allocates an additional $10 million in federal funding to state's tourism industry
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Tony Evers allocates an additional $10 million in federal funding to state's tourism industry

  • 0

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced an additional $10 million in federal funds to support Wisconsin's tourism industry through regional infrastructure projects like conventions centers or public or nonprofit attractions.

The funding comes out of the state's allocation of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds and add to the roughly $142.5 million in tourism-related funding announced by the governor earlier this year.

“Wisconsin's tourism industry was one of the hardest hit throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but these folks are innovative, dedicated, and resilient, and we're working to make sure our tourism industry can bounce back from this pandemic,” Evers said in a statement.

So far, Evers has allocated about $902.5 million of an estimated $2.5 billion in federal stimulus funds allocated to the state. As governor, Evers has sole discretion over the use of those funds.

“These investments in tourism infrastructure are not only critical to ensuring that recovery continues, but that our investments help build a strong future for the industry to continue to grow," Evers said.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.

Wisconsin's tourism industry included more than 157,000 jobs statewide and resulted in a $17.3 billion impact on the state's economy last year, despite major impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information provided by the governor's office.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics