Tony Evers activates National Guard to assist as poll workers for next week's primary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday activated the Wisconsin National Guard to assist as poll workers in Tuesday's primary — marking the second time this year the Guard has been called on to assist with an election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers said a "yet-to-be determined" number of Guard members will mobilize to state active duty to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission and municipal clerks across the state with the upcoming election.

Guard members will report on Monday to municipal clerks to assist with polling place setup and to work as traditional poll workers. Guard members assisting with the state's COVID-19 response will not be diverted to support polling places.

“The Wisconsin National Guard has played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this mission is no different,” Evers said in a statement. “Time and time again the Guard has stepped up to help their neighbors, friends, and communities, as they will be doing on election day by helping to ensure that every Wisconsinite can vote safely without fear for their health.”

On Tuesday, Meagan Wolfe, the state’s chief elections official, said more than 900 poll workers were still needed to properly administer the August election.