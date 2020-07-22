Tonight! Cap Times hosts 76th Assembly candidate forum

Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly will moderate the forum, which will take place on Zoom and will be livestreamed on the Cap Times' Facebook page. Cap Times members will have the option of watching directly via Zoom. The debate starts at 7 p.m.

Voters will choose between the seven candidates in the Democratic primary on Aug. 11, and the winner will go on to face the lone Republican candidate in the race, Republican Patrick Hull, an undergraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studying political science. The general election is in November.

Those who live in the 76th AD will also have the opportunity to choose a new state lawmaker to represent them in the 26th Senate District. Democratic contenders for that seat will face off in a Cap Times debate on July 29.