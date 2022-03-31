Tommy Thompson meeting with Donald Trump as he mulls over gubernatorial bid

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Thursday as he mulls over whether to run for governor, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

Thompson, who served as governor from 1987 to 2001, said he would decide whether to run for a fifth term in April.

Two Republican strategists speaking on background confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal that Thompson is meeting with the former president, whose endorsement — if he gives one — would be pivotal in the race. Conservative website Wisconsin Right Now was the first outlet to report that the meeting took place, and sources confirmed to TMJ4 News and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the two were meeting Thursday.

Announced candidates include former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport.

Trump has not formally endorsed any of the Republicans currently in the race, although he did call on retired U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to run for governor last October, which the former lumberjack athlete later declined.

Ramthun, who has falsely claimed that Trump won Wisconsin's 2020 election, has drawn praise from the former president, who called the state lawmaker in early December to thank him for his efforts to overturn the election, Rolling Stone reported last month.

Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 election, despite recounts, audits and court decisions affirming that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Trump has previously met with Kleefisch, who has picked up support from former Gov. Scott Walker, with whom she served for eight years; Trump's former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders; and groups like Wisconsin Right to Life and the Milwaukee Police Association.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business organization, endorsed Kleefisch in January — the first time the group endorsed a gubernatorial candidate before the primary since 2010, when it backed Walker.

