Tom Tiffany, only Wisconsin lawmaker to vote against Juneteenth holiday, says it 'fuels separatism'

Newly minted U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, one of only 14 Republicans and the only member of the state's congressional delegation to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday, said he voted against commemorating the end of slavery because it "fuels separatism."

"Once again, House Democrats have used their majority to balkanize our country and fuel separatism by creating a race-based 'Independence Day,'" Tiffany, R-Minocqua, said in a statement. "There is only one Independence Day in America, just as there is only one National Anthem, one American flag and one America — under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

"It is unfortunate," he continued, "that some have chosen to politicize the naming of this important historical event — one of many momentous milestones in America’s shared journey that began in 1776 to create a more perfect union — to turn Americans against one another and foment division based on skin color instead of uniting us."

Each of the other nine members of Wisconsin's delegation voted in favor of the bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday and the House of Representatives on Wednesday. President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law on Thursday.