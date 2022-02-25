Tom Nelson takes aim at Mandela Barnes at Democratic U.S. Senate candidate forum

In a sign the broad Democratic U.S. Senate primary field is growing more contentious, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson took aim Friday at Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as a flip-flopper on various issues.
Asked his stance on health care policy at liberal group Our Wisconsin Revolution's Democratic candidate forum, Nelson said, "I support Medicare for All. I do not support just a pathway to Medicare for All. I don't bury it in one sentence on Page 10 of a supposed economic plan," referencing Barnes' statement that he supported "building a path to Medicare for All" on the fifth page of a small business plan Barnes released this week.
"When the GOP is in charge they don't 'build a path' they enact the policies they want," Nelson said early Friday on Twitter. "We need a bold leader who will take on the tough issues and get results. It's what the voters demand — and deserve."
Barnes in his subsequent response said he did support Medicare for All — a popular stance among Democrats that receives widespread opposition from Republicans.
People are also reading…
"I do support Medicare for All because in the richest country in the world, nobody should go bankrupt because of their medical bills," Barnes said Friday. "We need America on the path of universal health care with lower costs and high-quality coverage, and Medicare for All is the quickest way for us to get there."
Later in the forum, Nelson again challenged Barnes, who has emerged as a top contender for the nomination, raising $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year, about $1 million more than Nelson. Two other top-tier contenders, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alexy Lasry, who have each loaned their campaigns more than $1 million, did not participate in Friday's forum.
"We need to have someone who ... does not hide from from the media or refuses to talk about or explain their flip-flopping on issues," Nelson said.
Nelson's comments stood out from a relatively tepid forum where Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Barnes, Nelson, Peter Peckarsky, Steven Olikara, Darrell Williams, Adam Murphy and Jeff Rumbaugh provided their policy stances on health care, the environment, stock trading among lawmakers, immigration policy and other national issues.
The only other candidate referencing Barnes was Williams — the administrator of Wisconsin Emergency Management — who praised Barnes for his leadership as chair of the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change.
Barnes said he supports a Green New Deal "that works for Wisconsin," while Nelson said he's the only candidate who has been campaigning aggressively in support of a Green New Deal.
"What might be right for California or Florida might not be right for Wisconsin, so when Mandela gets to the Senate he’ll evaluate all the options being proposed," Barnes spokesperson Lauren Chou said in a statement. "He will be looking for legislation that creates good paying jobs in Wisconsin by curbing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to 100% renewable energy as soon as possible."
Nelson's comments Friday followed a more explicit callout last week on progressive show "The Young Turks," where he said Barnes was "entirely confused" after distancing himself from the "Abolish ICE" and "defund the police" movements that he appeared to support in the past. Last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Barnes denied being part of the Abolish ICE movement despite once posing for a picture holding an Abolish ICE T-shirt.
Godlewski, according to spokesperson Sarah Abel, had to cancel at the last minute because her child care plan fell through. Lasry, spokesperson Thad Nation said, "has a scheduling conflict tonight and will not be attending."
Also absent from the event was Gillian Battino, who this week announced her plans to instead run for state treasurer.
In the past, the liberal group that hosted the event has singled out Lasry, calling into question how his family has used its wealth.
"He informed us that he had a schedule conflict," Our Wisconsin Revolution executive director Andre Walton said. "We are not sure what that conflict is."
Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)
2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.
Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders.
Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.
"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid.
The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.
With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.
Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.
Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."
Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.