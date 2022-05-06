 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tom Nelson lashes out at Mandela Barnes, Alex Lasry over massive Bucks arena subsidy

TomNelson-new
Courtesy of Tom Nelson

Tom Nelson on Friday called for the family of U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry and other Milwaukee Bucks co-owners to return hundreds of millions they received in taxpayer funds to build Fiserv Forum under a measure then-Rep. Mandela Barnes supported. 

In calling the subsidy a rip-off for taxpayers, Nelson continued to take aim at both Barnes and Lasry — the two candidates polling at the head of the Democratic U.S. Senate field.

"(Barnes is) getting a taste of his own medicine. … He votes for the subsidy, now the Lasry family is giving their son millions of dollars to run for the U.S. Senate," Nelson said.

In 2015, Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill committing hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars over 20 years to build the arena, which he said would be a "dynamic attraction for the entire state of Wisconsin." The bill he signed passed overwhelmingly in both chambers.

In a statement, Nelson spokesperson Irene Lin said Barnes voted in favor of the measure "even as community leaders called into question this outrageous giveaway to make the rich richer while the working class and poor continue to struggle in Milwaukee."

Many Milwaukee leaders, including Democratic Rep. Jonathan Brostoff — who endorsed Barnes — and then-Milwaukee County Supervisor John Weishan opposed taxpayer money going toward the Bucks venture.

In an interview with La Crosse-based station WIZM, Lasry defended the legislation as a bipartisan measure that provided jobs to union laborers and Wisconsinites providing materials for the stadium.

"And now we're seeing the economic impact of Fiserv Forum," he said, adding that the Bucks' championship run provided $3 million a day to Wisconsin. Lasry has long boasted about paying a $15 minimum wage for Fiserv Forum workers since 2020.

But Nelson said he would like the Lasry family and other Bucks owners to pay back the taxpayer money.

"Democratic voters need to know whether Lasry and Barnes’ judgment about the use of public resources is still so warped as to justify these ripoffs," he said in a statement. "If they truly want to show voters they understand the folly of these deals, I invite them to join me in calling for the Bucks ownership to repay taxpayers for our investments that added to billions to their net worth while leaving us taxpayers with crumbs."

Lasry and Barnes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nelson, who trails Lasry and Barnes as well as state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski in the polls, has slammed Barnes before, saying he flip-flops on issues and tucks away his policy promises.

Asked his stance on health care policy at liberal group Our Wisconsin Revolution’s Democratic candidate forum, Nelson said, “I support Medicare for All. I do not support just a pathway to Medicare for All. I don’t bury it in one sentence on Page 10 of a supposed economic plan,” referencing Barnes’ statement that he supported “building a path to Medicare for All” on the fifth page of a small business plan Barnes released in February.

The Democratic U.S. Senate candidates will face off Aug. 9 in a contest to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November.

