Tobacco-free coalition changes name to respect Native American ceremonial use

The Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition is changing its name to the Dane County Alliance Against Commercial Tobacco to acknowledge the ceremonial use of tobacco by American Indians while keeping its focus on the companies that produce and market cigarettes, chewing tobacco and other forms of the addictive, cancer-causing product.

For centuries, Native Americans have used tobacco for ceremonial and cultural purposes, Missy Tracy, municipal relations coordinator for Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, said in a joint statement by the alliance and Public Health Madison and Dane County.

“What has caused significant health impacts to our population is the commercialized version of tobacco, in which businesses add cancer-causing chemicals and more nicotine to addict new generations,” Tracy said.

American Indians are among the heaviest users of commercial tobacco, with 20.9% of those 18 and older reporting daily use of tobacco, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's the highest percentage among all ethnic groups in the United States, compared to 15.5% for whites, 14.9% for Blacks, 8.8% for Hispanics and 7.2% for those of Asian descent.