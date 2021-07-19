 Skip to main content
Tobacco-free coalition changes name to better reflect core mission
alert

Cigarettes

The Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition is changing its name to the Dane County Alliance Against Commercial Tobacco, or DC AACT, to acknowledge Native American ceremonial use and focus on use of commercial tobacco.

To better reflect its mission, the Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition is changing its name to the Dane County Alliance Against Commercial Tobacco, or DC AACT.

The change comes as the organization’s advisory board acknowledged that the old name didn't fully represent all partner views, nor accurately describe its core focus.

The tobacco plant is used by Native Americans for ceremonial and cultural purposes, while the commercialized version of tobacco is cause of significant health impacts, Missy Tracy, municipal relations coordinator for Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, and an alliance advisory board member, said in a statement.

“Native Americans consider the tobacco plant to be sacred and have used it and continue to use it on a regular basis.” Tracy said. “What has caused significant health impacts to our population is the commercialized version of tobacco, in which businesses add cancer causing chemicals and more nicotine to addict new generations”.

DC AACT’s focus is about preventing the use of commercial tobacco, which continues to cause devastating death and disease throughout Dane County and the State of Wisconsin, the Public Health Madison & Dane County statement says. Commercial tobacco includes cigarettes, chewing tobacco, little cigars, snuf, dip, snus, hookah, nicotine gels, electronic cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. Many of these come in candy flavors and packaging, attracting an entire new generation of users.

The alliance will continue working on youth and young adult prevention, promoting quit tobacco resources, policy and advocacy, and building community partnerships to help reduce the burden of commercial tobacco in Dane County, the statement says. DC AACT will also focus its efforts on populations most impacted by tobacco use, including but not limited to African American, LGBTQ, low socio-economic, and those with mental health needs.

Anyone in Dane County that is looking to quit commercial tobacco can call the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line, a free 24/7 service open to any Wisconsin resident who is at least 13 years old, at 800-QUIT-NOW or text READY to 200-400.

