Tobacco-free coalition changes name to better reflect core mission

To better reflect its mission, the Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition is changing its name to the Dane County Alliance Against Commercial Tobacco, or DC AACT.

The change comes as the organization’s advisory board acknowledged that the old name didn't fully represent all partner views, nor accurately describe its core focus.

The tobacco plant is used by Native Americans for ceremonial and cultural purposes, while the commercialized version of tobacco is cause of significant health impacts, Missy Tracy, municipal relations coordinator for Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, and an alliance advisory board member, said in a statement.

“Native Americans consider the tobacco plant to be sacred and have used it and continue to use it on a regular basis.” Tracy said. “What has caused significant health impacts to our population is the commercialized version of tobacco, in which businesses add cancer causing chemicals and more nicotine to addict new generations”.