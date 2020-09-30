To address shootings, mayor, county executive propose $250K for Violence Prevention Unit

“It’s been very difficult to put together the 2021 budget — we’re taking cuts as small as $5,000 here and $10,000 there — so finding any funds for new programs is challenging,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This is one of very few places where we are increasing investments in programs above their cost to continue.”

Leaders of other community violence-prevention efforts were hopeful about the proposal.

“It’s definitely the right direction,” said Anthony Cooper, executive director of the Focused Interruption Coalition, which responds to gun violence and uses peer support to try to prevent further conflict and retaliation. “All of it is needed. We have to be working together.”

Tutankhamun “Coach” Assad, whose Mellowhood Foundation serves youth and families on the Southwest Side, said he was optimistic about the plan. “It’s an attempt to address a dire situation,” he said. “I ask that we are very careful about where we are putting the funding” to ensure it goes toward those who live in and are trying to better their neighborhoods.

Parisi will offer a full operating budget for 2021 on Thursday and Rhodes-Conway will unveil her spending plan for next year on Oct. 6.

Response and interruption