Timothy Rockwell wins special election for Sun Prairie-area seat on Dane County Board

Timothy Rockwell narrowly beat out Kristen Morris to represent Sun Prairie-area residents on the Dane County Board in a special election Tuesday.
Rockwell earned 52.4% of the vote compared to Morris's 47.5%, making him county board supervisor for the 19th District, according to preliminary results. A total of 1,164 people voted.
Former Sup. Teran Peterson, who previously represented the district, resigned from the board in April because she planned to move out of the district, leaving her seat open on the 37-member county board.
Rockwell, 31, is vice president of American Extractions, a biotechnology company based in Wisconsin. Rockwell also started a nonprofit with his wife called Celebrate Recovery, which focuses on supporting individuals recovering from substance abuse.
Morris, 37, is a stay-at-home mother with two daughters. Morris said one of her daughters has "extreme special needs." Morris also does a lot of volunteer work for the Sun Prairie School District, including being vice president of the parent association for her daughter's school.
Rockwell said he ran for the seat because he wants to make Sun Prairie a great place for him to raise his son, who was born 11 months ago.
"My goal is to make sure that District 19 and Dane County as a whole remains the best place to live work and thrive," Rockwell said.
As he talked with residents, Rockwell said the biggest concern he heard "time and time again" was public safety. He wants to pursue policies to make the county safer. He also want to look at ways to further support mental health, something he thinks is a major issue today, especially after the pandemic.
Morris said she really appreciates Rockwell because "he has shown nothing but kindness and respect towards me." She said she knows Rockwell wants the best for Sun Prairie and hopes he keeps residents "interests at heart."
Rockwell said he looks forward to serving his neighbors and community.
"This campaign has made me love sun prairie even more," he said.
The biggest controversy the Dane County Board will face over the next several months is what to do with the $148 million county jail project as rising construction costs will likely push the project millions of dollars over budget.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has said that kind of cost increase would be "too much" and paused the city review of the development until a study into potentially redesigning the jail is complete.
Rockwell said his district has "grown impatient" with the continued delays of the jail project and don't want to see another one. He said he's in favor of the current plans, and the project needs to move forward.
"It’s a human dignity issue. The jail is not safe," Rockwell said. "We need to act."