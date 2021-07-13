Timothy Rockwell wins special election for Sun Prairie-area seat on Dane County Board

"My goal is to make sure that District 19 and Dane County as a whole remains the best place to live work and thrive," Rockwell said.

As he talked with residents, Rockwell said the biggest concern he heard "time and time again" was public safety. He wants to pursue policies to make the county safer. He also want to look at ways to further support mental health, something he thinks is a major issue today, especially after the pandemic.

Morris said she really appreciates Rockwell because "he has shown nothing but kindness and respect towards me." She said she knows Rockwell wants the best for Sun Prairie and hopes he keeps residents "interests at heart."

Rockwell said he looks forward to serving his neighbors and community.

"This campaign has made me love sun prairie even more," he said.

The biggest controversy the Dane County Board will face over the next several months is what to do with the $148 million county jail project as rising construction costs will likely push the project millions of dollars over budget.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has said that kind of cost increase would be "too much" and paused the city review of the development until a study into potentially redesigning the jail is complete.