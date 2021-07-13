 Skip to main content
Timothy Rockwell wins special election for County Board's vacant seat
Timothy Rockwell, left, won the election for the Dane County Board's District 19 seat over Kristen Morris.

With a margin of fewer than 60 votes, Timothy Rockwell won the election for the Dane County Board’s vacant District 19 seat over challenger Kristen Morris in a special election Tuesday.  

After the results came through, Rockwell said he felt humbled by the support of the community and the time, energy and resources that volunteers invested into his campaign.  

“I’m excited,” Rockwell said. “I’m ready to hit the ground running.” 

Rockwell received 610 votes to Morris’ 553, according to preliminary results Tuesday.  

Tuesday’s special election was set after former District 19 supervisor Teran Peterson moved outside of her district in May, leaving the seat vacant. The Dane County Board’s District 19 covers part of Sun Prairie, including the Sun Prairie Business Park, Westwynde, Royal Oaks and the Golden Meadows neighborhood.   

Rockwell, 31, is a vice president of the biotechnology firm American Extractions. He founded and directs a Dane County chapter of an organization called Celebrate Recovery, which is a nonprofit organization that works with people recovering from substance abuse and mental health issues.   

Morris, 37, is a stay-at-home mother of two daughters who volunteers as the vice president of the Meadow View School Community Organization, which functions as a parent-teacher association.  

Morris could not be immediately reached Tuesday. 

