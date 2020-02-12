Timeline for closing Lincoln Hills in question after lawmakers decline to OK replacements

Sen. Alberta Darling, who co-chairs the Joint Finance Committee, highlighted the issues and called for "a better alternative" in locations.

"We’re not downing this program, we’re saying let’s do it right … The fact is we don’t have the money for it. We wanted to do the (county-run facilities) right … We’re not trying to say we won’t do the Type 1’s," the River Hills Republican said.

Carr said he would talk with Evers about options going forward. Still, he noted the Outagamie County site was selected prior to the new administration taking office last year, while the original Milwaukee County site would've been "too small and we could have not built our facility at that location."

The original Type 1 projects were enumerated at $25 million. Evers in his budget sought to use his partial veto to use $22 million to support construction of such a facility.

The committee voted along party lines to reject the projects.

In addition to those facilities, the youth corrections overhaul includes a plan to implement an expanded youth treatment center at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison. That wasn't taken up Wednesday during the committee's actions.

