Tim Michels spends more than $7.7 million on gubernatorial campaign leading up to GOP primary

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has spent more than $7.7 million of his own money on his campaign since entering the race in late April, campaign finance reports filed Friday show.

The millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. who has secured key GOP endorsements from former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Tommy Thompson, also raised about $260,000 in individual donations to what has so far been a largely self-funded campaign.

Michels has spent all but about $320,000 of his campaign funds, largely on television ads. He also reported paying almost $77,000 to his company for administrative expenses, campaign IT maintenance, office rent and other costs.

Michels is in a sharply contested gubernatorial primary with fellow Republican and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who raised more than $3.6 million in the first half of the year and about $7 million total since entering the race back in September. Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker, who she served under for eight years, and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers including GOP leaders Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

Other Republicans in the race include state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who reported raising about $172,000 in the first six months of 2022, and Adam Fischer, who raised about $8,700 so far this year.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, in the Nov. 8 election. Evers has raised $10.1 million in the first half of 2022 and more than $20 million since the start of 2021. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin donated roughly $3.5 million to Evers' campaign between late-March and the end of June.

Business consultant Kevin Nicholson, who dropped out of the race about a month before the GOP primary, raised more than $445,000 in the first six months of the year. He spent roughly $315,000 on his campaign efforts, according to campaign finance reports.

Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign or party's organization, donor base and overall support.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending, reported earlier this month that close to $25 million had already been spent by outside groups on Wisconsin's gubernatorial election. Spending, particularly from outside groups, national donors and super PACs, will likely begin to ramp up after the August primary.

Last month's Marquette Law School Poll found that 27% of Republican primary voters support Michels, while 26% support Kleefisch. Ramthun was supported by 3% of respondents.

Polling also found Evers holding a slight edge in head-to-head matchups with the major Republicans in the race. The Democratic governor was the pick of 47% of respondents in a head-to-head scenario with Kleefisch, who received 43% support. Against Michels, who had not previously been featured in a Marquette poll, Evers held a 48-41 advantage. Evers also fared better against Ramthun, (51-34).

As was the case leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin dramatically outraised the Republican Party of Wisconsin according to reports covering late-March through the end of June.

In that span, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin raised more than $6.4 million, with nearly $6 million of that coming from individual donations. In the same span, the Republican Party of Wisconsin reported raising about $274,000.

All told, the state Democratic Party raised more than $10.4 million in the first half of the year, compared with almost $966,000 raised by the state Republican Party. The state Republican Party, which chose not to endorse candidates in several statewide elections this year, including for governor, spent a little over $1 million in the first six months of 2022. The state Democratic Party, which does not endorse candidates before the primary, spent nearly $9 million in the same span.

Secretary of State

State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who is running for Wisconsin Secretary of State, reported raising just over $98,000 in the first six months of the year, more than five times the roughly $19,000 raised by incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette.

Loudenbeck is seeking to put the office in charge of more electoral responsibilities, which are currently managed by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. La Follette, who has held the seat since 1983 and is seeking his 11th overall term in office, has said he is running to maintain the office's limited duties.

La Follette, 82, will first face Democratic challenger Alexia Sabor, who raised about $14,600, in the Aug. 9 primary. Republicans Justin Schmidtka and Jay Schroeder, who raised about $2,200 and $7,800, respectively, will meet Loudenbeck in the GOP primary. Schmidtka and Schroeder have also said the office should take on more election duties.

The winners will go on to the Nov. 8 election.

Fundraising in the first half of 2022 by other statewide candidates:

Attorney General

Josh Kaul (I), D: $1,195,694

Adam Jarchow, R: $447,622

Eric Toney, R: $102,186

Karen Mueller, R: $42,271

Secretary of State

Amy Loudenbeck, R: $98,012

Doug La Follette (I), D: $19,057

Alexia Sabor, D: $14,656

Jay Schroeder, R: $7,803

Justin Schmidtka, R: $2,156