Tim Michels spends $4 million in July leading up to GOP gubernatorial primary

Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., spent another $4 million of his own funds on his GOP bid for governor in the final month before the Aug. 9 primary.

Pre-primary campaign finance reports filed Monday covering July show that Michels, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump, has poured nearly $12 million of his own funds into his campaign since entering the race in late April.

Michels is in a sharply contested primary with fellow Republican and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who raised more than $550,000 in July and more than $7.5 million since entering the race back in September, according to reports filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Other Republicans in the race include state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who reported raising less than $18,000 last month, and Adam Fischer, who raised about $250.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, in the Nov. 8 election. Evers raised more than $1.1 million last month, bringing his total since the start of the year to more than $11 million.

Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign or party's organization, donor base and overall support.

In addition to Trump, who will host a Friday rally in Waukesha County to support his chosen candidate, Michels has also been endorsed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence - once a close ally to Trump who, like the former president, is mulling his own 2024 prospects - and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a fierce rival turned close ally of Trump who won Wisconsin's 2016 presidential primary. She's also been backed by former Gov. Scott Walker, who she served under for eight years, and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

Michels and Kleefisch were leading the race, separated by 1 percentage point, in June statewide polling. Ramthun, who has been endorsed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, polled more than 20 points behind Michels and Kleefisch in the poll. Business owner Adam Fischer, who is also running in the Aug. 9 primary, was not included in the poll.

