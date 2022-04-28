Tim Michels says he'll divest from company if elected governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels tweeted Thursday that he'll divest himself from his construction company if he wins office to avoid any potential ethical conflicts.
Michels and his brothers co-own Brownsville-based Michels Corp. The company often bids for contracts on state projects, setting up a potential conflict if Michels were to become governor. State law requires governors to sign road construction contracts worth $1,000. The state ethics code prohibits state officials from using their positions for private benefit.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published a story Thursday pointing out the potential conflict if Michels were to become governor. Hours later, he tweeted that he has stepped away from his job at the company "to focus on running an aggressive, successful, statewide campaign" and that he would divest from the company if elected "to focus on making lives better for every person who calls Wisconsin home."
Even if Michels were to divest himself from Michels Corp., his family would still benefit if he signed off on contracts for the company as governor. Dan Carlton, administrator of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, didn't immediately return a message asking if divestment would satisfy the state ethics code.
Michels faces a crowded GOP primary field that includes former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, business owner Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport. None of the campaigns immediately responded to messages seeking comment on Michels' tweets.
The Republicans will square off in an Aug. 9 primary. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 general election. Michels, a multimillionaire, is expected to inject millions from his personal fortune into his campaign.
1 of 10
Assembly District 94
MICHELLE STOCKER
Previous split: +2 R
New split: +1 R
Incumbent: Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, first elected in 2011.
Synopsis: Doyle is running against Republican Ryan Huebsch, a legislative aide whose father Mike Huebsch held the seat until 2010. Serving a district covering suburban La Crosse County, Doyle's historical success in beating Republican challengers in Western Wisconsin reflects that of retiring longtime U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, whose district also leans Republican. But even with the marginally less Republican lean, Doyle faces a hurdle in staving off Republican challengers with Kind's absence and historical midterm successes for the party not in presidential power.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, was first elected in 2014.
Synopsis: Ashland business owner and Republican Chanz Green is running against Democratic candidate Kevin Schanning to represent the rural northern Wisconsin district. Without Meyers' incumbency — and name recognition — along with the district's slight Republican lean under the Legislature's maps, Green has a growing chance to flip a district not held by a Republican since the late 1980s.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, was first elected in 2008.
Synopsis: Superior School Board member Laura Gapske announced her candidacy as a Democrat to replace Milroy in the northwestern Wisconsin district, which has been in Democratic hands for decades. Along with the 73rd District, winning this open seat could give Republicans a shot at a supermajority, whereby they could override the governor's vetoes. No Republicans have officially filed to challenge Gapske.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin, was first elected in 2010.
Synopsis: With the support of several representatives and Republican former Gov. Scott Walker, Republican David Karst is running to represent one of the few competitive districts that will become more Democratic with the Legislature's maps. No Democrat has officially filed to run in the suburban Milwaukee County district, a target suburban area for both parties. Generally, suburbs have shifted Democratic across the country.
Incumbent: Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, first elected in 2014.
Synopsis: Representing Iowa County, just went of Dane County, Novak has been winning a Democratic-leaning district since he was first elected in 2014. Formerly the Dodgeville mayor and a newspaper publisher, Novak's wins are often on the margins — he won by about 1,200 votes in 2020 and 300 in 2018.
Open seat: First elected in 2014, Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, plans to run for Waukesha County Circuit Court in 2023.
Synopsis: Stretching from Waukesha County to western Jefferson County and including some of Walworth County, the 33rd Assembly District has a newfound competitiveness with Horlacher's retirement and the nearly 20-point shift toward neutrality. It presents one of the few opportunities for Democrats to flip a seat that was out of their reach under the previous maps. Formerly of the 43rd Assembly District, Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, is absorbed into the 33rd District under the new map, where he will be running in 2022.
Incumbent: Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, who was first elected in 2013.
Synopsis: Democratic candidate Patrick Hintz, a South Milwaukee school board member, officially filed to face Rodriguez in another suburban Milwaukee County district. Democrats last held the seat in 2003. The slight Republican shift and the nature of it being a midterm year aides Rodriguez, who won in 2018 by 2,400 votes and 2020 by 2,000. On the other hand, a Democratic upset would play an outsize role in eliminating Republicans' chances of a supermajority.
Incumbent: Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, a former representative first elected to the Senate in 2018.
Synopsis: Republicans Amber Provance and Dave Estenson are each vying for Smith's seat, which will maintain the same, slight Republican lean as the past decade. Facing a possible second term, Smith beat his Republican opponent in 2018 by around five percentage points, or 4,500 votes. But midterm conditions were far more favorable for Democrats in 2018, when former President Donald Trump was in office, than they will be under Democratic President Joe Biden in 2022.
Open seat: First elected to the Senate in 2014, Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, is running for lieutenant governor.
Democrats Mark Scheffler and Kristin Alfheim are competing against Republicans Anthony Phillips and Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, to replace Roth in the Republican-leaning district. Comprising Appleton and much of Winnebago and Outagamie counties, Democrats are competing for a seat they have not held in decades.
Incumbent: Former representative Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, was first elected to the Senate in 2014.
Synopsis: Democratic candidate Ronald "Tripp" Stroud III, a business owner and lawyer, is embracing cutting taxes for small businesses and conservation in a fight against Marklein for the southwestern Wisconsin seat. Leaning Republican, Stroud faces an uphill battle against Marklein, who has had several high-ranking positions, including as the current Joint Finance Committee co-chair and former Senate President Pro Tempore.
